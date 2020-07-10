OKLAHOMA CITY — Her team came out twice for warm-ups without her.
Shartese Lang-McHenry spent that time huddled away in her locker room, praying.
“My kids know what to do,” she said after surfacing.
And they did.
It was all in the chant heard following Boynton-Moton’s 54-48 Class B championship win over No. 1-ranked Cyril, the school’s first girls title to go with seven boys championships.
“Nothing but gold.”
Indeed, they knew what to do, even amid the constant reminder that the school is facing possible closure due to fallout from a state audit requested last fall focusing on misappropriation of funds by the school system treasurer.
Breanna Hutchinson knew what to do with four fouls on her throughout the fourth quarter.
“I was just trying not to foul,” she said.
It became a little more complex than that. The 5-foot-7 junior avoided the fifth foul but more importantly, put the game on her shoulders with her team nursing a two-point lead going into the final eight minutes.
She scored 11 of her game-high 23 points in that span, nine within the first four minutes of the period, cutting and slicing through a jammed-up block. Among those points was a basket off her second putback that forced a Cyril timeout with 5:32 to play, giving her team its first double-digit lead at 40-30.
Hutchinson also finished with 13 rebounds and was part of a second-half defense that forced 13 Cyril turnovers.
“Breanna has been huge all season,” McHenry said. “I thought she should have been our conference’s player of the year in the Big Eight but you know what? We made it to the big house.”
Hutchinson was coming off a 33-point showing in Friday’s 81-64 semifinal win over Frontier which set a Class B five-on-five scoring record. In that game, Boynton scored 50 before intermission.
But this contest was hardly an offensive outburst for three quarters. The 10th-ranked Lady Cardinals led 19-17 at the half, going 1-of-8 from the field in the second quarter, and were ahead 31-29 going into the fourth quarter before putting up 23 fourth-quarter points.
Tamara Thomas and Sherri Lang, McHenry’s younger sister, added 10 points for Boynton, which finishes with an eight-game winning streak dating back to a loss in the opening round of their regional tournament.
“We’ve fought our way through it,” said senior Shawonda Lang, a cousin of Sherri Lang and McHenry, who finished with nine points and seven boards. “They were physical but coach always tells us to stay tough and we did.”
For Cyril, which finished at 24-4, Emily Horn had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Shelbi Skaggs and Cassidy Boggs each had 14 for the Lady Pirates and the trio, standing 5-11, 6-0 and 5-10 respectively, combined for 25 rebounds.
“Their girls were really strong, and so knew every time I went in I was going to get stopped, so I had to make it work,” Hutchinson said.
Chelsea Reynolds’ 3-pointer and a jump shot just off the free-throw circle by Boggs gave Cyril a 21-19 advantage to start the third quarter. The game was tied twice before Hutchinson scored with 1:13 left in the quarter for a 29-27 advantage, one Boynton would not lose.
