BROKEN ARROW — With one shot, Jason Davis ended nine years of Muskogee frustration.
With one shot, MHS beat Tulsa Memorial for the third time this season — a feat that any coach will say they dread.
And with one shot, the Roughers gained a place in the Class 6A state tournament.
Davis’ game-winning shot came as time expired closed a see-saw battle and gave Muskogee a thrilling 60-58 win in a Class 6A area consolation championship Saturday night.
And here’s how it happened. After Memorial missed a shot, Muskogee got the ball with 50 seconds left and the score tied 58-58. Rougher point guard Darnell Hinson ran time of the clock as Muskogee was playing for the final shot. With 10 seconds left, Hinson passed to Brian McVay, who was outside the arc on the right-hand side of the court.
McVay thought about shooting, looked to pass right and then left. Neither was open. Davis then ran to McVay, who fed it into him. Davis gathered the ball at the right side of the free-throw line, spun, and drove to his left, where a clear lane awaited him.
Davis then put his shot off the backboard as time expired.
“I’ve dreamed about this all the time,” said Davis, who hit his first buzzer beater at any level. “We had a play, but it got out of whack. I saw Brian with the ball and I just ran to him. I looked at the clock before I ran to him, so I knew how much time was left. I thought they might foul me, but they backed off, so I went to the rack. I was surprised it was that open.”
And about using the glass?
“I wanted to make sure,” Davis said. “I had ot make sure. This si real big, man, I can’t get describe the feeling of this.”
As soon as the ball fell through, the Muskogee players and fans erupted into mayhem as the Memorial fans, who were rowdy the entire game and already had proclaimed three minutes earlier that the Chargers were on their way to state, watched in disbelief.
The Roughers, making their first state trip since 1990. then gathered at mid-court while the partisan Muskogee fans chanted “Muskogee Roughers. Muskogee Roughers.”
Hinson held the plaque high for all to see while yelling “We’re going to state,” as players hugged other players and fans.
“Jason, man I love you for real, man,” Hinson said in the locker room after the game.
The rest of the game was as exciting as the ending, featuring 11 lead changes and six ties.
Muskogee used its inside game to build a lead as large as 10 in the first half and held a 33-25 halftime advantage. Davis finished the game with a team high 13 points and 11 rebounds while Adam Luton added 11 points and seven rebounds. But just like it die Friday against Tahlequah, Memorial mounted a second-half comeback.
Charger Jason Parker caught fire in the second half, scoring 19 points and rallying his team.
Memorial started the half with a 6-0 run and managed to tie it at 41-41 with 1:21 left in the third.
The Chargers (18-8) took the lead 1:57 into the fourth, but Hinson answered with a 3-pointer to put the Roughers back on top. However, that would be Muskogee’s last lead until the end.
Memorial went up 55-50 with 3:15 left, but Hinson answered with another 3. After the two teams exchanged free throws, Davis was fouled with 1:24 left. He hit the first free throw to cut the deficit to 58-56, but missed the second.
But Sean Ragsdale grabbed the rebound and put the shot in to tie it at 58, which set up the ending.
“I was happy,” Davis said of Ragsdale’s rebound. “I missed that free throw, and I was scared.
Lately, I’ve been slacking off on the boards. But I saw it and went for it and took it back up.
“I’m just happy. We really needed this. We wanted to go out in style and make it better for years to come.”
Muskogee (19-7) will be matched up with an area winner from the west side of the state.
“Not having been in a situation like that, we were kind of nervous at the end,” Muskogee coach Bonito Gay said. “We were wondering whether or not to call a timeout. But I decided that we should go ahead and go off the hip. The worst thing that could happen was the game would go into overtime.
“The win still hasn’t hit me yet.”
INSTANT RECALL
It was a good year but with the type of team and talent we had and the coaches we had in Benito Gay and Tony Roach, with us beating Memorial we should have own state.
Brian McVay
Barber at Shadow Wood Mall
Lives in Muskogee
It happened so quick. It felt a lot shorter than the (10) seconds. We always played Memorial close and we had beaten them twice and felt confident we could do it again. ... I didn’t know it went in until everyone came in and started tackling me.
Five or six of us played since grade school and we knew when we were seniors, we were going to make it to state. We had chips on our shoulders and wanted to prove everybody wrong. There was a lot of ups and downs in that season. We lost to Wagoner in the Shrine tournament and were pretty upset about that. I think we could’ve done something great that year going further, but we just ran out of gas.
Jason Davis
Social Worker for Oklahoma Cancer Specialists
Lives in Tulsa
It’s funny. I totally don’t remember the game. Coach Gay told me about it and I don’t recall ever losing to Muskogee. I talked to Memorial coach (Robert) Sprague and he confirmed it. Must have been a hurtful memory, it was subconsciously erased (lol)
I do remember those were some tough Rougher teams with (Darnell) Hinson, (Al) Neale and (Sean) Ragsdale. It was always a battle.
Jason Parker
Memorial standout, now MPS Athletic Director
End result
The Roughers went on to fall 80-65 in the Class 6A quarterfinals to Midwest City, which would lose by two in the semifinals to runner-up Edmond Memorial. It would be another 10 years before the Roughers would return to state. Coached by Terry Scott, the 2009 squad lost in the semifinals to Jenks. Under Scott, MHS returned in 2010 and lost in the quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.