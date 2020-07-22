EDMOND – No one knew what to expect from the Checotah Wildcats playing in their first state tournament game.
If Thursday is a sign of things to come, it’s going to be an exciting next couple of days as Checotah beat No. 6 Byng 5-2 in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
“Whenever we won that regional title, it felt like the pressure was off,” said Checotah coach Tom Butler. “We’re playing free and easy.”
The Wildcats (29-7) will play Dewey, a 7-0 winner over Elgin, at 7:30 p.m. today’s second semifinal at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Tuttle and Catoosa meet at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal.
Checotah once again relied on Jack Christian to lead the way on the mound as he pitched six innings and surrendered only one earned run, improving to 10-1 on the year. Caleb Knight came on in the seventh and hit two batters but kept the Pirates off the board in picking up the save.
“I just went out there and tried not to give them the opportunity to get great base hits off me,” Christian said. “I tried to make them hit my pitch.”
Byng (27-8) got on the board first in the bottom of the second with an unearned run. The Wildcats came back with two unearned runs in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead, the first of which came home when Andrew Sands laid down a bunt and Wyatt Hatridge raced home when Byng pitcher Reid Wall threw the ball wildly to first.
“It all happened in a split second,” Hatridge said. “You just go to be smart about it. And with my speed, it’s kind of hard to make decisions like that but knowing your limits really helps. Coach just told me to go and I went.”
Checotah made the score 4-1 in the top of the fourth and it was the top of the lineup that was responsible for the scoring. Christian, batting leadoff, walked with one out and moved to second on a passed ball. After Cody Cox reached on a bunt single, moving Christian to third, and stole second, Hatridge drove a single past a diving second baseman to bring home both Christian and Cox.
Byng cut the deficit to 4-2 with a run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Andrew Daniel. That concluded Christian’s night with 116 pitches.
“I was still going strong but coach decided to save me for Saturday,” Christian said.
The Wildcats pushed their advantage back to three runs, 5-2, in the top of the seventh and it was Hatridge that got things started when he drove a single back through the box to lead off the inning. After Knight moved Hatridge to third with a single to center, Hunter Collins ripped a shot past the drawn in infield to score Hatridge and close out the scoring.
“That three-run cushion is really helpful, especially in the home half of the seventh,” Hatridge said. “So getting that last run really changed the momentum. I think they started getting a little tired but they came back and tried to fight but we came out glorious.”
Butler told his guys there’s not much time to get ready for Dewey.
“Dewey’s an outstanding ball club,” he said. “They play small ball and do all the things good ball clubs do. We just need to come out and fight.”
