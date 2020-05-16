OKLAHOMA CITY — At long last, coach Chris Burt and the Oktaha Tigers can hold up a baseball state championship trophy.
After reaching their 13th state tournament — eighth in the fall — the Tigers roared with a five-run seventh inning that included two home runs to knock off Silo 7-3 Saturday night to win the Class A championship at Dolese Youth Park.
It was definitely a moment for Burt to savor in what was his fourth finals appearance, second in fall ball, in 17 years as coach.
“I’m glad for our team and the kids who have played for us before this,” he said. “Our boys have come close a few times. They finally got one.”
Ranked No. 2 in the final Okrankings.com poll, the Tigers ended the season at 25-5 and that includes the semifinal win against Dale earlier in the day.
Oktaha trailed 3-2 going into the top of the seventh. With one out, Elam tied it with a solo home run. After Shane Leach and Daniel Hayes walked, Dalton Perry came to the plate.
He slugged the three-run homer over the left-centerfield fence to put the Tigers on top, 6-3.
“I really don’t know how I did it,” the senior first baseman said of his fourth homer of the season as he and his team celebrated on the field. “I think I hit a fastball. The (homer) came out of nowhere. It was just a one-time thing and I did it.
“I knew it was way gone when I hit it. I was thinking, ‘We won’ when the ball went over the fence.”
Trent Martin closed out the Tigers’ inning when he singled home Isaac Smith. Smith singled to reach base and advanced to second on a wild pitch before racing home with the run.
Winning pitcher Cale Elam, who pitched three innings of relief in the 7-3 win against Sterling on Friday, tossed a complete game and struck out 10 batters. The Wichita State commit improved to 7-2 and struck out designated hitter Kenton Stanley looking to end the game.
Elam was too busy talking about Perry’s home run rather than his own.
“That was real clutch,” Elam said. “I know as soon as he hit that ball, it was going out. I’m really happy for him to get that big hit. Being seniors, we’ve been here so many times to be on the losing end.
“I know what (Silo) went through right there. This is 10 times better than I thought it would be. This means a lot for us as we’ve put a lot of work in. To get something in return for all of the times we’ve been up and to finally pull it out and coach has been up here more than we have. It was great to finally win one for him.”
Oktaha beat Silo twice this season, also winning 2-0 in the second round of the Roff Tournament in the third week the season. No. 1 Silo ended the season at 31-3.
Hayes powered the Tigers into the championship game by slugging a two-run home run and striking out six batters in the 8-2 semifinal win against Dale.
The win avenged last year’s finals in which the Pirates blanked the Tigers, 6-0 and also last spring’s semifinals and Dale’s 13-3 victory then.
Tossing a complete game, Hayes is perfect in seven pitching decisions this season. Dale’s Dalton Streber (5-2) was the losing pitcher in also throwing a complete game. Dale, No. 5 in Okrankings.com poll, finished at 22-11.
Hayes’ homer highlighted the Tigers’ three-run first inning.
The Tigers put the semifinal out of reach with a two-run sixth when Elam’s two-out double scored Cameron Proctor and Shane Leach’s single drove in Elam.
Leach, the Tigers’ cleanup hitter, had three singles in the contest. Cameron Proctor, who dislocated a knee while swinging at a pitch in the championship, added a double and a single in the semifinals.
