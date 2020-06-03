FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson quarterback Jordan London broke out the Superman shirt for some last-second heroics Friday night, leading the third-ranked Tigers past the No. 6 Wagoner Bulldogs 36-35 at Leo Donahue Stadium.
London eluded a pair of defenders, then tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter to Will Rumbley that pulled the Tigers within 35-34. London and Rumbley again hooked up on the two-point conversion to give the Tigers the lead for good.
The Tigers' Colton Olivares picked off Wagoner quarterback Malcolm Rodriguez’s pass at the Tiger 25-yard line as time expired to secure the victory and a 3-0 start.
“We felt we had all the momentum and we had confidence with the play call for the two-point conversion,” said Tigers coach James Singleton. “They moved their defense on us but London made a good pass and Rumbley made a great catch.
“This was a big-time game tonight. These were two heavyweight boxers battling it out tonight. We have the utmost respect for Wagoner. They have some big-time players.”
It looked like it would be over early when Wagoner turned the ball over on consecutive possessions to open the game. Both fumbles led directly to short fields and Fort Gibson touchdowns courtesy of Chris Walker. Walker punched in his first of four touchdowns on the night with 4:20 to go in the opening quarter then closed out the first quarter with a three-yard plunge to make it a 14-0 game.
Then came Wagoner’s A.J. Freeth.
The junior took a pitch around the right side, stuttered then busted off a 63-yard touchdown run as the Bulldogs pulled to within 14-7 with 11:45 in the second quarter. With 6:25 to go in the half, he picked off a London pass and raced untouched for a 75-yard score to knot the game.
Riding that momentum into the second half, Roman Rodriguez busted off a 31-yard touchdown run with 8:48 showing in the third quarter to give Wagoner their first lead of the night 21-14. The fourth unanswered touchdown came when London was picked again, this time on an option pitch by Wagoner’s Cameron Dumond, racing 65 yards for a 28-14 lead with 7:59 left in the third quarter.
Walker, who had 50 yards rushing at this point, went 27 yards with 5:15 to go in the third to make it a 28-21 game. Freeth capped a 12-play drive from five yards out as Wagoner ate up 7:01 of clock time to lead 35-21 with 5:28 to play.
Walker made it a touchdown difference with 2:56 to play on a 4-yard run, then Hayden Perry recovered an onside kick, setting up the final heroics of London, a receiver turned quarterback.
“I almost blew the game for us with a few mistakes out there tonight,” said London. “Those are all on me but the team fought back and those are things I can fix.”
Walker finished the night as the workhorse once again, 30 carries for 123 yards rushing. London tossed 224 yards through the air, completing 13-of-16 passing on the night. Rumbley ended his night with four catches for 90 yards.
Wagoner coach Dale Condict did not comment after his second consecutive loss.
