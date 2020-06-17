Velvet Lee’s free throw after time expired lifted Muskogee High’s girls to a shocking 44-43 upset of previously unbeaten Muldrow in the Muskogee Shrine Classic championship at the Civic Center.
Tulsa Washington, Class 5A’s top ranked team, destroyed Taft, 95-72, in the boys final before an overflow crowd of at least 3,500.
That was the largest gathering to witness a basketball game at the Civic Center, said Manager Betty Wolfe.
It was the first championship game for a MHS girls team. The Rougherettes, now 6-1, didn’t win a game in the tournament last year.
Muldrow was the defending champion and had won its first 11 games this season.
Lee was fouled at the buzzer by Muldrow’s Jolynn Miller as Lee drove for a layup. Dazed from a thundering collision with Miller, Lee hit the first of two shots and was mobbed by her teammates.
“I knew I could do it,” said Lee, who had 16 points. “I practiced the shot over and over in my mind.”
Lee took an inbounds pass from Angie Duncan near midcoast with four seconds to play and raced to the basket. Miller met Lee head-on and both crashed to the floor and momentarily were motionless.
“I didn’t know if Velvet was going to be able to shoot the free throw or not,” said MHS coach Lucky Tarkington. “She was hurting. I had a feeling she was going to make it.”
Duncan, who led all scorers with 24 points, capped a storybook comeback for MHS, which had trailed by nine points in the first quarter.
Duncan’s 20-foot jumper with 18 seconds left tied the game at 43-43. Muldrow had a chance to win in the waning seconds but Leah Patterson’s shot was blocked by Paul Lowe and Tracy McGee granted the loose ball.
MHS called timeout to set up the thrilling finish.
“It feels good to win,” said Tarkington. “Last year we would have quit getting behind by nine points like we did tonight.
“Angie kept us in the game, at least in striking distance in the second half. The key was our guards. They pushed Muldrow out of their game plan and we wore them down by playing six guards (to four for Muldrow).”
Lee and Duncan combined for all of MHS’s 14 points in the fourth quarter. Two free throws by Lee knotted the score at 39-all with 2:54 to play.
Muldrow ace Tammy Byrd, hampered by three personal fouls in the first half, had given the Lady Bulldogs their first lead, 49-41, with 1:22 to play on three free throws.
Stamps finished with 17 and Byrd had 16.
Tulsa Washington had four players score in double figures as the Hornets smothered the Class A Panthers in a rematch.
Washington defeated Taft, 69-67, in a game last month in Tulsa.
The Hornets, with 6-9 center Wayman Tisdale scoring 37 points and pulling down 19 rebounds, never trailed and were tied just once at 2-2.
Forward Creason Hay added 23 points and 11 rebounds. Nolan Richardson had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Arthur Thomas scored 17 points for Washington, now 8-0.
Richardson scored 14 of his points in the second quarter while Tisdale had 16 of his points by halftime.
Washington’s biggest lead was 24 points late in the game and the Hornets dominated the backboards, out rebounding Taft 51-38.
Taft was led by Barron Moore’s 18 points. Wayne Parker, hobbled by a pulled groin muscle, had 15, Ray Hart 14 and Ron Lowe 10.
Brian Rahilly’s 24 points and 12 rebounds paced Muskogee past Bixby 53-44 in the third- place game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.