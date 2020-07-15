Reader note: See the video replay of the shot on Facebook at Muskogee Phoenix Sports
EDMOND — From the moment four starters graduated from Fort Gibson basketball after last season’s state quarterfinal loss, people began to doubt the Fort Gibson Tigers.
But there may not be a doubter in the world after the Tigers pulled off what some called the impossible Thursday, by knocking off the No. 1 Harrah Panthers 46-44 in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Edmond Deer Creek High School.
The win was extremely emotional for Fort Gibson coach Gary Hendrix, who will coach in the semifinals for the first time since 2009.
“We have a lot of heart,” said Hendrix, tears streaming. “They played hard. They played great. We did a good job defending their D-1 guys.”
As a group of last year’s seniors ran up to hug him, it was almost hard for him to speak about how he felt:
“I am just very proud. Very proud.”
Oklahoma 6-foot-9 commit Brady Manek drained a 3 to give Harrah a 44-43 lead with just 15 seconds to go. Hendrix opted not to take a timeout and the Tigers rushed downcourt and found junior Rico Ybarra who drained the 3 with 1.7 seconds left, off a pass from Carson Calavan, sending the red sea into a frenzy.
“My mind was blank,” said Ybarra. “Coach said to push the ball up if they hit the shot. They hit it so I ran down as quick as I could. Thank God the ball went in.”
The big talk of the contest was if Fort Gibson would be able to handle the Panthers size, which also included Manek’s brother Kellen, at 6-7 who will play collegiately at Oral Roberts, and senior Dylan Saxton at 6-6.
With a strong rebounding performance and a rough-and-tough showing from Fort Gibson’s Kyle Dortch, the Tigers forced the big guys to shoot, which they did at times but not in key moments until late into the contest.
“This is absolutely crazy. It’s a life-long dream,” said Dortch. “Lowest seed versus the top seed. Nobody expected us to win or to even be close in this game.
“We knew what we had to do. We pressed hard and kept their big guys out of the middle as best as we could and made them shoot.”
With a 20-13 lead following a huge period from the Tigers’ Seth Martin, who had seven of his nine total points, Harrah responded with an 8-0 run to lead 21-20 at the half.
Fort Gibson came out after halftime with their tails out and went on a 12-3 run to lead 32-24 with 3:16 left in the third.
Harrah rallied in the fourth to take the lead in the final seconds.
Brady Manek was game-high in scoring with 12. Kellen Manek had 7.
For the Tigers, Dortch and Ybarra both finished with 10. Martin finished with 9. Jace Shepherd and Calavan had 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.