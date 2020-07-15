A year after his game-winning 3 in an upset of top-ranked Harrah in the 2016 Class 4A state quarterfinals, Rico Ybarra goes up for a shot in a semifinal against Tulsa Central. The Tigers had a two-year run to the 4A championship game those years. No shot was available from his famed 3 that led to the unprecedented run, but the video link can be found on the Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page.