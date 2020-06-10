BEGGS — Haskell went into the halftime locker room down two touchdowns and with a struggling offense. But if anyone was looking for a team about to give up, they’d be looking at the wrong sideline.
Haskell’s Tre Lang scored three touchdowns in the second half as the Haymakers rallied to defeat Prague, 20-13, Friday night at Beggs High School’s Golden Demon Stadium.
Haskell’s advances to the state championship for the first time in school history and will play the winner of today’s 1 p.m. game between Adair and Chisholm in Owasso at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
“We know this time of year, it’s not going to be easy,” Haskell coach Greg Wilson said. “But there was never any second guessing. At halftime, I told them we’d be all right. Our players believe that.”
Defensively, the Haymakers shut down Prague’s explosive offense holding 2,000 yard rusher Calvin Boyce to just 44 yards. But the Haskell offense sputtered for most of three quarters.
Haskell started the second half trailing 13-0 and after being stopped on fourth and inches at the Prague 27, the Haymaker offense did itself no favors by committing turnovers on back-to-back possessions.
Haskell’s defense then came up with a turnover of its own when Lang intercepted a pass on a fake punt attempt and returned it to the Haskell 41.
Three plays later, Haskell came up with a little magic when Austin Junghans found Mark Wheeland open on third and seven who then lateraled to Lang who outran the Red Devil defense for a 54-yard run to make it 13-6.
“I knew as soon as I pitched to Tre that he was going to score,” Wheeland said. “We practice that and save it for just the right time.”
Haskell’s defense continue to dominate Prague holding the Red Devils to just two first downs in the second half and keeping constant pressure on the quarterback and keeping receivers from getting open.
“We’re one of the few teams I know that plays man-to-man the whole game,” Wheeland said. “Coaches allow us to do our job and we’re able to lock down the receivers. It just seems natural.”
Haskell took over its next possession at its own 45. The Haymakers had to convert a fourth and two to keep the drive alive. Junghans then connected with Lang on a swing pass. Lang broke a tackle and then raced down the sideline for a 27-yard touchdown. Again, Haskell failed on the two-point conversion and trailed 13-12 with 7:07 left in the game.
“We were just doing our job,” Junghans said. “We just stayed with our game plan. Defensively, we made a few changes at halftime that allowed us to get more pressure on them.”
After stopping Prague again on three downs, Haskell took over on its own 33 with 4:07 left. It didn’t take long before Lang — who finished with 187 yards rushing— weaved his way through the Red Devil defense for a 45-yard run.
But for a brief moment it appeared the score would be nullified as a flag was thrown on the play. After a brief huddle, officials signaled the penalty on Prague and the touchdown counted. Junghans then capped it with a pass to Lang for the two-point conversion to give Haskell a 20-13 lead with 2:17 remaining.
Prague had one last chance but the Haymaker defensive line proved to be too much.
“Everything that could go wrong for us did in the first half and third quarter,” Wilson said. “But we finally got that spark we needed. Our offense and defense feed off each other. I think it’s probably because a lot of those guys are playing both ways.”
It was Haskell’s first win over Prague since 1977.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.