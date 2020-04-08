SHAWNEE – Small ball, the game the Hilldale Hornets have played all season, can’t get much smaller than this.
Two wild pitches – scoring Scott Rodden in the second inning and Dakota Holmes in the fifth – was all the production they needed in beating Berryhill’s Chiefs 2-1 for their first Class 4A state championship Saturday at Shawnee High School’s Memorial Park.
“It happens all the time,” Rodden said.
Well, not exactly. Not here, not with the end result of hoisting the championship trophy. And not by any other Hilldale squad dating back to the school’s opening in 1982.
But it worked. And who would trade it?
Certainly not coach Darren Riddle.
“I’m so danged happy I don’t know how to describe it,” he said just before posing for a team championship photo he missed by one win in 2004, his only other state final appearance.
You play small ball when Jarrard Poteete – arguably the most dangerous hitter in the Hornets’ lineup and one who has drawn the eyes of major-league scouts – draws his first of two intentional walks to set up the go-ahead run. The walk was credited to Zack Jackson, who beat Hilldale 6-0 earlier in the season and had just been brought on in relief following Miles’ Jackson’s single down the right field line, putting Holmes at third base.
With Dalton Cunningham standing in, Jackson’s first pitch sailed high, straight over his catcher to the backstop.
“It’s been the same story all season,” Poteete said concerning the walk, his fourth intentional pass in the state tournament and 13th this season. “Dalton’s used to it too. He wasn’t going to move. He was going to take it and hey, it’s small ball but that’s baseball. You do whatever you have to do to win the game.”
Holmes, a sophomore who has been used only in pinch-running duties in the tournament, did his thing too after replacing Hunter Harrison on base when the latter reached on a fielder’s choice grounder.
“I just didn’t want to be the third out of the inning,” he said. “Getting home is my job.”
Rodden’s run tied the game at 1. He reached on a one-out single to left, moved to third on Colby Mullens’ single to center and with Matt Bargsten at the plate, took off as a pitch skipped wide of the plate thrown by Justin Jackson, the cousin of Zack.
“We hit the ball hard all game,” Riddle said, noting in particular the bullet back at Zack Jackson that was otherwise destined for center field with Poteete at second via an intentional walk and Bryatt Alexander at third after his leadoff single. It instead hit Jackson in the chest, ricocheted into an infield groundout and became Hilldale’s final at-bat.
That left it to the splendid four-hit pitching effort of Harrison (12-1), who dodged a walk and a throwing error by Mullens by fanning Tyler Rosenquist and get Dyce Applegate to pop out to Mullens, setting off an unprecedented dog pile for a team that came into the tournament ranked 11th and seeded seventh and took out the No. 2 Byng Pirates to start it and finished by knocking off the No. 1 squad.
Small ball’s just fine on the south side of Muskogee.
