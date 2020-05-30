OKLAHOMA CITY — Caleb Riggs couldn’t quit crying. But, somewhere behind that flood of tears, the Okay senior was beaming with his grandmother on his mind.
Riggs’ unlikely bucket as time expired lifted the No. 2-ranked Mustangs to a heart-stopping 72-71 overtime victory against Pond Creek-Hunter Friday in the Class A state semifinals at State Fair Arena.
Picking up a loose ball — from a turnover he created with 1.9 seconds left — Riggs vaulted Okay to its second straight state final at 7:15 p.m. today against the Fort Cobb-Broxton-Regent Prep winner at the big house.
Now 29-2, the 101st victory by this OHS senior class can only be topped if the Mustangs can win Saturday.
For the moment, however, it was time to savor the unbelievable.
The Mustangs appeared doomed after two free throws by Trey Howard gave the Panthers a 71-70 lead with 11.2 seconds showing. On Okay’s ensuing possession, a turnover with 1.9 seconds left seemed to be the final nail in the Mustangs’ coffin.
Okay coach Chad Clark quickly called a timeout. During the huddle, Clark made a monumental coaching decision.
At first, Clark told his players not to contest the inbound pass.
“Then I said ‘No! We’re going to pressure the ball,’” said Clark, who put Riggs, the Mustangs’ tallest player at 6-foot-3 on the base line, under the Mustangs’ basket.
Riggs did his job by deflecting the inbounds pass. From there, Colton Skiles — one of only two reserves used by Clark — tipped the ball into the lane, where Riggs scooped it up and scored.
It happened so fast, Riggs didn’t have a chance to think.
“It was all those reps in the gym, hard work and my teammates,” Riggs said. “God is good.”
Riggs’ first reaction was to honor his grandmother, Clementine King, who died two years ago when he was a sophomore.
“She was the first person I thought of,” Riggs said. “That’s why I am so emotional.”
Asked what he was thinking with 1.9 seconds left.
“The worst,” Riggs said, smiling.
Clark called it a dream-come-true moment.
“I have dreamed of a moment like this since I started coaching and even when I was playing,” Clark said. “It wasn’t me, though. The kids made it happen. It was something that was supposed to happen.”
Okay had a 58-51 lead midway through the fourth quarter but couldn’t deliver a knock blow. The Mustangs had a chance to win in regulation but Colton Skiles’ jumper from 10-feet hit the lip of the rim and caromed out, forcing the four-minute overtime with the teams tied at 63-63.
Okay scratched out a 68-67 lead with 54.8 seconds left on three free throws by Darius Riggs, Caleb’s brother. PCH’s Jevan Overton answered with a putback with 12 seconds left and the Panthers were in front 69-68 before Kaleb Pierce countered with a bucket to put the Mustangs ahead, 70-69, with 24 seconds left.
The Riggs brothers, Caleb and Darius, each had 21 points for Okay, which survived 10-of-32 3-point shooting, which has been a Mustang staple.
In the first half, the Mustangs missed their first five 3-point tries and were 4-of-17 from behind the line before intermission.
PCH’s Cole Jones led all scorers with 28 points while Overton had a game best 13 rebounds. Caleb Riggs had a team-high eight boards and Darius Riggs followed with seven.
Okay would lose 67-52 in the finals to Fort Cobb-Broxton.
Miraculous finish in Oklahoma
