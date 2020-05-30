INSTANT RECALL

We watched that video a million times and man, it was dad-gum amazing because (initially) I was out of my mind (on my first play). I thought it was over, and decided wait a minute, don’t double up on their stud (Cole Jones), the coach’s son and the guy I knew they’d look to throw it to. Put the tallest kid on the ball, which obviously we did. I even made a motion of a football pass in the huddle and a couple of coaches in the stands after the game was over said to me, “I saw you making that motion, were you really telling them that?” Then I thought Caleb’s shot came up short when he let it go.

Chad Clark

Okay head coach

As I walked back on the court (after the timeout), I thought it was over. What you saw in the moment was all instinct — I mean I was aware of the clock, that’s why I hurried.

Losing our grandmother our sophomore year was a really tough year for me and Darius. She’d never seen a game, but I believe she had to help that one go in.

I do remember the ref kind of helped me out. I could see he was waving his arm counting off the seconds and on the fourth wave I was like “jump.’”The Pond Creek guy really loaded up. If you load up and have no choice but to throw the ball, well, I got good size, so I knew I could get to it.

Caleb Riggs

Committed to

Arkansas-Monticello