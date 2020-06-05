EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Muskogee High School didn’t just upset the nation’s 12th-ranked team Friday night. The Roughers thoroughly whipped them.
East St. Louis never saw the bus that hit them as Muskogee romped to a 22-0 victory, spoiling the Flyers’ first game in the new Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.
MHS, ranked second in Oklahoma’s Class 5A poll, improves to 2-0, while sending the Flyers, top-ranked in Illinois’ Class 6A poll, fall to 1-1.
There were many heroes for the Roughers:
• Muskogee’s defense played as sound as possible. The Roughers held the high-octane offense of East St. Louis to just 96 total yards.
They did it with a variety of stunts and with solid downfield coverage by the secondary.; Flyer quarterback Deondre Singleton, considered by many as one of the top 100 prospects in the country, never got untracked. He hit just five of 18 passes for 50 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked five times for 41 yards in losses.
“It was one of the best defensive performances we’ve had in years,” MHS coach Ron Freeman said. “I never anticipated that we would have a shot to shut them out. If I had, they would have locked me up in an insane asylum.”
• The offensive line. The Roughers opened holes for their backs when they needed a big play, and they protected quarterback Carter Bradley extremely well. He was never sacked.
“I thought our lines both offensively and defensively controlled the line of scrimmage,” Freeman said.
• Bradley. Easily the best performance of his career, Bradley completed five of 13 passes for 139 yards, including a key 67-yard scoring strike to Ronald Mayes that pushed a 6-0 lead to 14-0 early in the third quarter.
“That pass was the key to the game,” Freeman said. “He stood in under pressure at times and threw the ball well.”
• Anybody and everybody else. Jerome Burroughs rushed for 132 yards on 16 carries. Donald Mayes added 49 yards on 14 tries. Earnest Grayson caught to passes for 55 yards. Ronald Mayes had the 67-yard TD catch.
It was an all-around victory.
“I thought our kids played extremely well,” Freeman said. “They carried out our game plan.”
The Roughers scored on their first possession, using a seven-play, 63-yard drive to open a 6-0 lead. Bradley hit Grayson for 37 yards on a key third-and-11, before Burroughs bounded over from the 3.
It was the second half before MHS struck again. Reprieved by an illegal participation penalty on the Flyers during an MHS punt attempt, Bradley found a streaking Mayes down the left side for the 67-yard score. Bradley then hit Lee Young for the two-point conversion.
Defensive tackle Jeff Howard registered the nest points, catching Dennis Stallings in the end zone for a safety. Stallings had caught a screen pass from Singleton but had nowhere to go.
Bradley completed the scoring with 9:09 to play. Following Dusty Hornett’s fumble recovery at the 10foot line, Bradley snuck in for the score.
The score could have been worse. Donald Mayes picked off a Singleton pass and returned it 54 yards for an apparent touchdown. But a clipping penalty 10 yards behind the play was called, drawing the wrath of Freeman, who also was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct.
It was 14-0 at the time.
“I don’t even think there was contact,” Freeman said. “Whether there was or wasn’t, I wanted to let the officials know I was watching them. It could have been a big penalty.”
