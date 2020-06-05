For some fleeting moments 17 years ago, it marked a level of greatness not seen before, at l…

REWINDING THE TAPE

Much of this is from a 2008 Phoenix account of the trip. That full story's link is on this page.

For 32 seasons, the Flyers had played at crosstown Parsons Field, a place that depicted the downtrodden atmosphere of most East St. Louis neighborhoods. Games were played on Saturdays during the morning or afternoon hours, partly due to tradition, partly due to security. In 1991, FBI statistics showed East St. Louis had the nation’s highest murder rate.

“Even our poorest kids had never seen some of the sights they saw going through town. Deserted buildings, burned-out buildings. I remember some of the kids making a big deal out of a charred water tower. To them, this was like scenes from Beirut,” said Jamie Young in a 2008 story looking back on the trip. Young a, former MHS assistant, also noted it was for many Roughers, their first ever flight.

“When we landed,” recalled Young, “there was applause from some of the kids. They were truly thankful they had survived.”

“I personally was so impressed with knowing what these kids faced growing up, how well they handled themselves as a team,” said Muskogee coach Ron Freeman in the 2008 article. “And I know that’s a direct reflection of the discipline and leadership of coach (Bob) Shannon. I think our kids saw that and realized that maybe our rules weren’t so bad.”

•••

The 14-0 halftime lead was a confidence boost for quarterback Carter Bradley. “My thinking was we just had more confidence to begin with,” he said in the 2008 account. “We were more in awe the year before. We knew we could compete this time. Thinking about last year at the half wasn’t really an issue.”

•••

Maurice Scott was a writer then for the St. Louis American, a black weekly, and covered the game.

“Muskogee wasn’t in awe of our tradition. They were a well-coached team. When I watched them warm up, as a former coach, I could see that. Once the game started, I thought they could match up with our team speed, and they did.”

•••

Don Mayes shared his thoughts this week.

“They knew about the bluechip running back from the year before,” he said. “They had no idea about Jerome Burroughs and the 1-2 punch. Carter dropped dimes all night. Jeff Howard, Lee Young, Grant Cousin, Terry Webb, Henry Johnson, Ramona Burroughs and many more gave all they had. We weren’t looking for a shutout. We just had a chip on our shoulder.”