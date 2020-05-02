”I got to touch him.”

This exultant cry of a freckle-faced boy, one of the mob of 200 such boys who surrounded him in right field, summed up the attitude of the Muskogee boys toward Babe Ruth last night.

The Sultan of Swat has come and gone. Muskogee looked him over and saw that he was but clay even before he had miserably flivvered in trying to knock a home run.

Babe made five trips to the plate. He whanged out one weak single, which bounced over the pitcher, twice he was walked, once he grounded out to first and the fifth time he struck out, before being credited with a batting average of .333.

But the home run hero was magnet enough to draw 5500 Muskogeeans, the largest crowd that ever attended an athletic event here, through the gates. They all wanted to see him. Today, he couldn’t draw a thousand — not because he failed to make a home run, but because his halo is gone.

The Babe is a very bored looking athlete. Hero worship is his daily bread. He’s a big fellow, but his uniform was evidently cut before he took off the 25 pounds of excess weight which the scribes say prevented him from starring last year. He chews tobacco and the stains run down his chin — just like a Muskogee sandlotter.

The kids gave Babe his biggest and most spontaneous reception. Being permitted to wonder out of the bleachers on account of the large crowds, they just naturally gravitated towards right field when they found out that was where he played.

During the game they kept collecting in that corner of the lot until the front ranks were pushed out on the playing field. Still they came until there was a solid phalanx of kids along the fence behind him.

Then in the ninth inning Babe made a fatal error. One of the kids asked him a question and they answered it.

Finding he was on the same plane of human evolution as themselves and not a demigod, the kids broke loose and swarmed around him. Two hundred of them. Ragged and rich, white and black. They wanted to tell Babe how great they thought he was. The Babe couldn’t get away, out of the grandstand and from all parts of the par more kids came until he was almost buried under the avalanche.

The game was stopped by the umpires who wanted the field cleared. There wasn’t a chance. The Babe was hemmed off, and devoted his entire attention to his impromptu visitors, while the last three Brooklyn men were being put out.

When the final out was made, he had worked his way near the edge of the mob of kids and made a wild dash for the Yank dugout. He didn’t stop but long enough to grab a sweater and then sprinted for a waiting taxi-cab to escape the hundreds of urchins who were on his heels.

Every class was represented at the game. Business stood still with boss, office boy and stenographer out together.

One of those who seldom sees a game, but was in the grandstand yesterday, was Judge R.L. Williams of the federal court. The judge hasn’t been to a baseball game in 10 years, but couldn’t miss seeing Ruth.

Judge Williams was plainly peeved at the way Brooklyn started. The Dodgers weren’t getting any scores, while New York seemed to find it easy.

“Looks to me like Brooklyn could get up a better team than that. There are nearly a million people in Brooklyn,” the judge said, evidently remembering his youthful days with the town team was composed of natives.