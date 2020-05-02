Babe Ruth admits he's superstitious.
A cross-eyed woman can make Babe fan more times and lose more home runs than an orphan can lose collars with an oil stock promoter.
He declares, however, that it wasn't a cross-eyed woman that made him fan four times in Tulsa yesterday. It was only old lady hard luck and bad ground, he asserted.
And here’s a tip to the physical culturist.
Take if from Babe, baseball and golf is the finest exercise in the world. He plays golf for pastime.
A man of unusually large physique, Babe made an imposing appearance wearing a well fitting navy blue suit with a caravanette overcoat thrown carelessly over one shoulder and a light tan cap pulled jauntily over one eye.
Only his broad shoulders and wide chest expansion gave a hint of the iron muscles of the baseball fighter beneath the exterior.
After obligingly posing for a battery of cameras at the station, Babe and other members of his team elected to “foot it" to the Hotel Severs where the Yanks are staying. A fresh crowd of hero worshippers including a few feminine admirers harraged Babe again on his way to the hotel desk.
After disengaging himself long enough to register, Babe bought four tickets in the Cadillac car the Kiwanis club is giving away for the benefit of the day nursery.
"How many home runs are you going to make this year," I asked Mr. Ruth.
"I'm going to break my own record this year," he declared with a wide grin.
"Kind of tough yesterday, wasn't it? I asked.
"Oh, that was just a mere triffle. Bad ground, you know," he explained.
This is Babe’s first trip through Eastern Oklahoma. When asked how he liked it, he replied that "It's just fine what I have seen of it, and I wouldn't mind staying here for good if I could be lucky and bring in a few flowing oil wells. Might even give up baseball," and then with a bored expression, "I'd be sure though, to run into some cross-eyed woman."
"But watch my smoke. I'm going to set a home-run record this year that will stand for all time."
"I'm in better condition than I ever was," continued the Babe. "I weigh 29 pounds less now than I did this time last year and all this stuff about me falling off this season is the bunk. When the season opens next week I am going to start and I firmly believe that I shall have my best year in baseball this season."
"Last season I didn't have a choice. I didn't get a start until twenty days after the season had opened and then I was suspended on two or three occasions. My days of suspension are over, however. I am going to watch my step this season and unless injured I am going to play in every game the Yanks play.
"I don't see how any other team can beat out the Yanks. We have a better team now than we had last year and I can't see where the others have improved much. If we cop again this season and the Giants do the same, the Yankees are going to be the next world champs."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.