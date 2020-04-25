TULSA — They’re calling themselves the Beasts of the East, and Saturday night they tore through the Best of the West.
Fort Gibson shocked everyone but itself with a 24-23 win over Clinton in the Class 4A semifinals at Tuttle Stadium.
“It feels good,” senior Orlando Wilson said. “The coaches are the only ones who knew we could do it. We never quit, and kept playing.”
Sean Ruark, making his first start of his career at quarterback, led the No. 2 Tigers passt the No. 1 Red Tornadoes with help from Teddy Lehman and Wilson.
Lehman scored all three of Fort Gibson’s touchdowns, including the game winner with 1:18 left, and Wilson had two second-half interceptions.
After Lehman’s touchdown and Brett Holuby’s extra point gave Fort Gibson a 24-23 lead, Clinton faced a fourth-and-nine on its next drive and converted it.
Clinton tried a passing play, but everyone was covered, forcing the quarterback (Rodney Skinner) to scramble. He was tackled for a 1-yard loss with six seconds left. Clinton wouldn’t get another play off, ending the game and erupting the Fort Gibson crowd, who cheered continually for five minutes.
“As soon as the clock hit zero,” Wilson said, “it sunk in. Everybody was down after (they got to the 5) but we held.”
Clinton came in with the No. 1 defense in Class 4A, allowing less than two points a game. But the Tigers rolled up 250 yards rushing with four different players getting at least 40 yards.
The Red Tornadoes opened their biggest lead of the game, 23-14, with 6:40 left in the third quarter on a 99-yard run by H.B. Collins. Clinton also scored on a 42-yard pass just 1:38 into the game and a 27-yard run.
“We told the team they were a big-strike offense and we were going to give up some points,” coach Lonnie Reed said. “We just told them to play through them.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers (13-0) were methodical, keeping the ball away from the Red Tornadoes (12-1) and dominating the time of possession.
Fort Gibson held the ball twice as long, 32:34 to 15:26.
Fort Gibson cut the deficit to 23-17 with a 42-yard field goal by Holuby with 2:41 left in the third. After two stalled drives, the Tigers put together the game-winner after Wilson grabbed his second interception.
The Tigers then went 51 yards on 14 plays, converting on fourth down twice. Lehman capped the drive with a 2-yard run.
“We just stepped up like we knew we could,” Lehman said. “We’re the Beasts of the East.”
