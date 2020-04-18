The play will go down in homecoming lore.
Jacob Medrano connected with D.J. Mayes on a double-post route covering 50 yards with :55 left, converting on a third-and-17 play and sending No. 3 Muskogee over No. 1 Bixby 45-42 in a wild District 6AII-2 clash and fantastic finish on Creek Nation Field at Indian Bowl.
The play was designed to go to Kamren Curl and appeared to be tipped. Mayes, also part of the same route, caught it in stride and strolled into the end zone, capping a 28-point fourth quarter in a game that saw 10 lead changes.
“I was running downfield and looked up and the ball was right there,” said Mayes. “I was just trying to catch it. I was crying as I caught it.”
Joe Combs, whose 72-yard reception with 7:32 left gave Muskogee a 37-36 lead, came up with an interception to end the Spartans’ last gasp with :11 left. It was one of two thrown by Oklahoma State commit Tanner Griffin, the other picked by Devin Hillmon late in the first half.
“We went hard, kept fighting,” Combs said. “We were down but never out.”
Moments later, more tears of joy as the student section on the home side of a capacity crowd of 7,000 plus began flowing to the field as bedlam — green style — broke out.
“The good Lord was looking out for us on that,” Watkins said regarding the tip.
While separating it from his four state championships at Guthrie, the third-year Roughers coach acknowledged this win was “as good as I’ve had” in a regular-season situation.
“The excitement and build up, and being against the No 1 team and two-time defending champ, sure,” he said. “We tasted so much adversity from not playing really smart a couple of series in the first half, overcoming some silly penalties, I just couldn’t be more pleased.”
Muskogee is 5-0, 2-0 in league play. Bixby (2-3, 1-1) which lost to 6A1 No. 1 Jenks and Arkansas No. 1 Bentonville to begin the year, saw its two-game win streak snapped.
When Spartans running back Tucker Pawley raced 32 yards for a third-quarter touchdown, it marked the biggest lead by either team and the biggest deficit for Muskogee all season at 28-17 with 1:25 in the period. Up to that point, the second half had been quiet since Pawley’s 23-yard run with 23 seconds to go in the first half to cap a Bixby drive that began with a botched punt snap that sailed over Cale Hutchens’ head, resulting in a 27-yard loss and set up shop on the Roughers 20.
Trailing by 11, Roughers running back Molijah Gilbert capped the next drive for Muskogee, scoring on a 2-yard run with 10:47 to play in the game.
Then, it was Michael Buckhanan’s time to shine.
The 5-foot-9, 280-pound defensive lineman came up with a stripped football and rumbled 46 yards. Just at the goal line, the ball came loose and teammate Kaleel Smith saved the touchdown by falling on the live ball, putting Muskogee back up 30-28 with 9:39 to play.
Buckhanan got rather poetic about it.
“You might get some, you might not, you might lose some, but you’re sure going to win some and we won some today,” he said. “I was just thinking about my grade. I had to run for it.”
Watkins said Buckhanan shed some new light.
“I’ll be honest, at that point I’m wanting him to get on the ball,” Watkins said. “All he did was make it tough on himself next week for sprints because I know he can run faster than he’s been running.”
Griffin hit Staton King for 31 yards just 1:12 later to regain the lead before Combs’ TD catch. Griffin would answer once more on an 8-yard pass to Pawley with 1:26 to play. Griffin finished the night 33-of-49 for 318 yards and four touchdowns.
But Medrano was a tad better at 20-of-33 for 377 yards and four touchdowns, two in the first half of 36 and 2 yards to Dionte Crutchfield and Curl following a 21-yard field goal by Trent Dennis. The junior did not throw an interception.
“We’re real. We’re here. We’re finally Muskogee again,” Medrano said.
Gilbert had topped 100 yards at one point but finished with 99 yards rushing on 20 carries. Muskogee had 59 total rushing yards, but much of that came on team losses including the botched punt snap.
Curl had a team-high eight catches for 97 yards.
The Roughers are positioned to possibly leap past Bixby and Tulsa Washington into the No. 1 spot in next week’s Associated Press Class 6AII poll. If not, the Roughers will get the chance to make another statement next week at Tulsa Washington.
“I wouldn’t put us up great yet but we’re getting to be a good football team,” Watkins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.