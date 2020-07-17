Wagoner repeats in dramatic fashion
OWASSO — Bradley Beasley’s season-long documentary film on this Wagoner football season might have got the necessary finish to make it a must-see.
Nikia Jones will have his first starring role.
Jones’ 5-yard TD grab with 58 seconds to play, along with Alex Wisdom’s point-after kick, gave the Wagoner Bulldogs their second straight Class 4A championship here Friday night, 15-14 over Oologah.
Following a timeout to set up the play, the Wagoner receiver lined up in the backfield and went in motion to his left. Quarterback Malcolm Rodriguez found him in the corner of the end zone on a leaping catch.
Oologah’s defense, which had held Wagoner to 117 yards total offense before the 79-yard winning drive, appeared befuddled. They’d been in rhythm while double-teaming Jones and/or jamming him at the line all night. The end result was single coverage — a definite disadvantage against the 6-foot-4 sophomore who leaps like he’s 7 feet tall.
“We wanted them to guess what we were doing with him there,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “Then he went up for it.”
It was the second TD between Rodriguez and Jones. The other came on a late first-half drive when Wagoner hadn’t been able to do anything offensively up to that point.
Maybe most significantly for the Bulldogs on the game-winning drive was the 43-yard pass between the two, thrown into triple coverage. It set Wagoner up at the Oologah 24 with 4:30 to play.
“Malcolm made great throws. It was great coverage but I did what I needed to do,” said Jones, who also had one of three interceptions for the 14-0 Bulldogs, winners of 23 straight games. “We played hard. This was a game of destiny.”
Destiny for sure. Two plays after that catch, running back carried for 11 yards to the 10. He fumbled on the play, however, and fullback Julio Reyes fell on the loose ball. It became first-and-goal.
“I just happened to be there,” Reyes said.
Made-for-TV, gut-wrenching drama.
No one knows that more than Condict. From losing his dad Tom, to watching his son Austin beat testicular cancer and to the point of suiting up Friday, and yet another teammate, Marshall McKinney, watching from a hospital bed due to a reaction from chemotherapy for leukemia, it’s been difficult, if not captivating for not only a filmmaker but a community.
“This was the culmination of everything we’ve gong through and our family has gone through,” the head coach said. “It does seem like destiny to have it end like this. I told (Bradley) we gave him the finishing touches tonight on an unbelievable will to stay in the game and win.”
Alas, a different take on “True Grit,” third version.
Wagoner (14-0) had been in a similar situation in 2010, one year before winning the first of three gold balls The Bulldogs lost in overtime to Douglass.
This one wasn’t quite over.
Oologah quarterback Casey Base directed a desperation drive into Wagoner territory. Rodriguez teamed with Art Whibbey on a stop of running back Jimmy McKinney at the 27, forcing a 43-yard field goal on the game’s final play. Ethan Clark’s kick was about 8 yards short.
“It was a fun game but they really came out after us early,” Rodriguez said. “They had a good game plan defensively.
“But you got to give it to Nikia. He’s been making plays like that all year, even the one he made in triple coverage. Then when we called time out before that last play it was all about finding a way to get to him.”
Now, all Beasley has to do is find a buyer.
MORE REWIND
Wagoner won 45-21 in 2014 at Broken Arrow after starting 1-4 before being rewarded an Oologah win in the regular season due to an ineligible player. Two years later, back at Broken Arrow, the Bulldogs won 28-13 to three-peat. The two were rivals in District 4A-3 as well. In 2015, Wagoner won that game 55-30.
Look closer
There was something else that happened the big deep fourth-quarter pass from Malcolm Rodriguez to Nikia Jones that sustained the game-winning touchdown drive. An equipment malfunction took Brock Martin, Oologah’s playmaking defensive end, out of the contest.
The two have similar takes.
“ One of our coaches up top saw Brock’s helmet come off and called a post,” Rodriguez said.
“Brock had been on me pretty good. I threw it up for Nikia and he pulled it down. It ended up going our way, but it definitely would have been challenging to make it work had Brock not left the field. It was one of those ‘what if’ things. But he could have definitely disrupted it.”
Martin, now Rodriguez’s apartment roommate as both are Oklahoma State Cowboy defenders, has his take.
“On the previous play I tackled Scottie Patton from behind and when we went down, my helmet went off.,” he said. “I tried to grab it and put it on as fast as a I possibly could and (fake) out the refs, but it didn’t work out. I was jogging off the field and when (Wagoner head coach Dale) Condict realized I was going out I heard them say ‘9s out 9s out’ I told my defense ‘ they’re going deep, they’re going deep’ and they got it to Nikia, Everyone in the stadium knew it was coming.
“Maybe if I had been in there, I get pressure on him, or maybe Nikia doesn’t get that far down the field because of the pressure.”
Commented
