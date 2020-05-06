TULSA — Pitcher Pat McGurk got off to a slow start on the mound and the main batting for him in the Rougher lineup, designated pinch-hitter Rick Brown, looked like anything but a hitter in his first three appearances at the plate.
But first impressions often do not tell the whole story as both finished winners along with their Muskogee High teammates.
Muskogee won its first state baseball championship in modern times here Saturday, beating Enid 4-3 in eight innings. And both McGurk and Brown figured prominently in the championship game, although head coach John Leafer called the winning effort “a great team effort.”
“Our kids deserved to win this tournament. They played hard and overcame all kinds of adversity. They played like champions and we are,” Leafer commented.
McGurk started the game with a sore elbow. He made two mistakes in the first inning and those mistakes resulted in a pair of hits. Tim Jones, the leadoff hitter, slapped the first mistake for a double and two outs later Kevin Blasler hit the other for a run-scoring double.
“My elbow was sore at the start,” the junior right-hander commented. “I wasn’t sure whether or not I would be around at the finish. But after the second, the soreness disappeared and everything was alright.”
McGurk said at the end he was actually throwing stronger than he was at the first of the game. “My curveball was breaking better and my fastball had lots of zip to it. I could have probably gone another couple of innings but I am sure glad I didn’t have to.”
Leafer said at no time during the game did he even thing about pulling his ace right-hander. In the seventh, when Enid tied the game at 3-all to send it into extra innings, the head coach had a mound conference with McGurk but it was purely “to go over what we wanted do in this situation.”
Enid had runners on second and third with one out.
McGurk wiggled out of that jam and a mild one in the eight before watching with obvious pleasure as his teammates won the game for him in the eighth.
It was the same McGurk pitching pattern in the title game. Lots of change of speed pitches, a good curve and every once in a while, a leather-popping fastball just to show Enid he had one.
Brown looked miserable his first three appearances at the plate. He was caught looking at call third strikes the first two times and the third time he dropped a weak grounder to first with the bases loaded in the last of the sixth. Each out was the third out of the inning.
But the fourth time up he made up for those other three appearances with a high-chopper over the pitcher that scored the winning run. Brown got a base hit on the play when the second baseman was unable to make a throw.
“I topped a fastball,” the junior outfielder commented. “I had a good swing at it. I just topped it and it bounced over the pitcher’s head. I knew it was a good enough hit to get the run home when I hit it.”
Brown had a good cut at a Steve Hart fastball his first swing but he did not make connection. “I was trying to clear the bases with one swing,” he said. “But I pulled my head and swung wildly at the ball. After that I said to myself I was just going to meet the ball and see what happens.”
Oren Sikes was another Rougher who was in the middle of things. He had three hits, including a big RBI single in the sixth when the Roughers wiped out a 1-0 Enid lead with three runs. For the three-game tournament the Rougher junior had eight hits in 11 trips to the plate.
“Oren tagged the ball pretty good for us,” Leafer related. “He really came on strong with the bat these last few games. He is hitting around .400.”
Sikes, normally a center fielder, moved in to play shortstop when regular Ray Irvin was injured in the region playoff finals last week.
Irvin, who had knee surgery Monday and was released from the hospital Friday afternoon, was at the game with his knee rigidly braced. He was in tears after the game -- tears of obvious joy. Irvin is the team captain.
Muskogee finished the season with a seven-game winning streak, giving them an 18-8 record. Many wrote both Enid and Muskogee off at the start of the tournament, giving the nod to either Del City or Tulsa Edison. But the Roughers took care of Del City in the opening round, 7-4, and Enid eliminated Edison in the semifinals, 3-2.
“We had a better club than a lot of folks gave us credit for,” Leafer commented. “We got off to a slow start but the last 15 or so games we have played super baseball, especially the last 10.”
Leafer said the turn-around in the Rougher season, they were struggling at 7-6, came when Muskogee won its own tournament with a come-from-behind win over Tulsa Central. The head coach said his club really jelled “when we beat top-ranked Tulsa Hale 1-0 in the regionals last week.”
It was McGurk who was on the mound for that game, and he’ll be on the mound for quite a few more. He is only a junior on the team that loses only three regulars come graduation.
