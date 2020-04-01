TULSA — Maybe there is a high school football god.
If there is, he smiled on the Muskogee Roughers as they sweated out a 20-18 victory over Class 6A defending state champion Tulsa Union in the opening round of the playoffs Friday night at a chilly, blustery Union-Tuttle Stadium.
Muskogee, now 9-2 for the season, plays at Norman North (6-5) at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday in the second round of the playoffs. The Roughers beat the Timberwolves 33-14 earlier this season. Norman North upended rival Norman 30-27.
The win is the second this season for Muskogee over Union. The Roughers beat the Redskins 21-7 in the third week of the regular season.
After erasing a 10-0 halftime lead with 20 unanswered points, Muskogee watched Union rally to within 20-18 and the Redskins were driving down field after recovering an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff after the touchdown.
With 17 seconds to left in the game, Union’s Tress Way came on to try a 30-yard field goal into a strong north wind. The ball headed to split the uprights, but the wind took it wide right and the Roughers had the victory.
“You’ve got a 50 mph wind blowing in your face, there’s no such thing as a chip shot (field goal),” MHS coach Matt Hennesy said. “It was our night, and I hope we get to play three more games.”
That football god also probably had his arm around the shoulder of MHS wide receiver Charles Marshall’s mother.
She died Thursday and the players dedicated the game to the junior and his family by wearing eye black with his No. 15 in white. Marshall suited up for the game and led the Roughers onto the field at the start of the game and the second half, but he did not play.
“This game was for C.J. and his family,” Hennesy said. “He’s a big part of our program. For a kid to lose his mom the night before the game and still want to be part of this game, our kids came together for him and his family.”
Travon Brooks is Marshall’s closest friend on the team. The junior inside linebacker made two crucial defensive plays in a 15-second span that brought the Roughers back from a 10-0 deficit to a 13-10 lead in the third quarter.
He intercepted a Brandon Rogers pass and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown with 1:02 left.
Then with 45 seconds later, he returned a fumble five yards for a touchdown. Jarryd Horn forced the fumble.
“Once I got the second touchdown, I told (C.J.) the two touchdowns were for him,” Brooks said with tears in his eyes. “I love him like a brother. God was shining down on us. When I saw that dude miss that field goal, I said thank you Jesus.”
The Roughers tacked on another TD in the fourth period when Horn scored from two yards out with 2:35 left in the game. It finished off a 11-play, 53-yard drive as Jameel Owens caught crucial third- and fourth-down passes in the march, and Dre Stout had a 24-yard run to the Union 6.
Stout was hurt on the play and helped off the field and didn’t return. He finished with 71 yards on 21 carries.
That set up the final minutes of the game as MHS hung on to win.
Union dominated the the first half. A 45-yard field goal by Way with the wind at his back with 6:57 left and Jeremy Smith’s 11-yard dash for a touchdown with 4:17 to go comprised the scoring. Smith had 118 yards on 28 carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.