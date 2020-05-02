To draw two walks and poke out a single, even if it was a scratch hit, in five trips would be considered a pretty good day's work for an ordinary ball player.
But Babe Ruth cannot do ordinary things and stay on his pedestal, so the crowds which went to Athletic Park yesterday to cheer him stayed to host.
Only once did the Babe look like a home run hitter. In the seventh he caught a fast one on the end of his bat and sent it far out of the park, but it was a foul by 20 yards. His other achievements were a weak dribbler to first base, a strikeout, a lucky single over the pitcher's box and two walks.
The Yanks won the game 6 to 4, but not many were interested in that. Everett Scott, who has played shortstop in 986 consecutive games, cracked out two homers and Herb Pennock, southpaw twister for the Yanks and (Hank) Deberry, Dodger catcher, got one each, but these gentlemen drew but a scattering applause.
The howling mob came out to see the big bull elephant, the king himself, perform and they were not interested in his satellites.
The Babe got his first chance to star in the first inning. Whitey Witt had doubled and McNally singled when he strode up to the plate, But the tanky rookie, Dickerman, who was on the mound for Brooklyn, was nervous. He was afraid to lay one in to Ruth's liking and the Babe seemed perfectly willing to take the walk he was given, though the stands hooted.
In the second inning Ruth was up with two out and no one on. He poked weakly and sent a slow hopper towards first. In the fifth he came up with one gone and no one on and took three vicious cuts at the ball, never as much as touching it.
The first one over in the seventh, Babe landed on and drove far away over the score board down the first base line. It would have been a homer in any man's league if it had only gone fair.
In the ninth, with a new pitcher in the box, Ruth was first up. The new pitcher went in cold and couldn't locate the plate. so again Mr. Ruth took a free trip, which ended his accomplishments for the day.
Oscar Rottger, former Muskogee rookie, divided attention with Ruth. He didn't break into the regular line up but toiled on the mound during batting practice. He didn't get a chance to show much since Miller Huggins’ high-price athletes insisted that he lob ’em over so they could take a cut. Ruth hit one over the fence during this preliminary, but so did everyone else.
Aaron Ward, Fort Smith lad who holds down second base for the Yanks, displayed some dazzling speed in fielding but at bat could only collect one single and he struck out twice
Zach Wheat, the grizzled veteran of the Robins, was the hitting star of the game, collecting three singles and a double in five chances. Brooklyn got a dozen hits to nine for the Yanks, but nine bases on balls helped Huggins' lads to victory.
(Bob) Shawkey opened on the hill for the Yanks, Bob, the gob, in a greasy, red splashed uniform, with a jaw full of tobacco and a seersucker scowl on his face, was far from looking up to his historic best. But he had little trouble in getting Uncle Wilbert's protégés disposed of.
Herb Pennock, the southpaw later purchased from the Yanks farm, the Boston Red Sox, worked the last two innings and was hit hard. However, he made up for it by delivering a home run clout in his only time at bat.
Whitey Witt, the Yank center gardener, was the fielding star of the game, going back into the spectators who lined the field several times and taking drives which were good for doubles. The Brooklyn infield also displayed some dashing work, turning in four double plays during the afternoon.
