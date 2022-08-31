It wasn’t the preferred result for a season opener.
Four turnovers in plus-territory on offense, 446 yards surrendered on defense, and a 26-14 loss to Oologah for Fort Gibson and first-year head coach Ryan Nolan.
There’s only one season opener, though. There’s nine other games at the least.
When it comes to perspective, Nolan recalled a conversation he had early in his career after being part of a staff housecleaning at Broken Arrow followed by a down year at Bartlesville that led to another job after a coaching change there at the top.
“Lee Blankenship had just come in at Bartlesville as the new coach there. I had already taken another job but while I was finishing the school year we had several conversations where he talked to me about scheme and other things,” Nolan said. “Starting out my career I was pretty self-centered and I told him at that point, I was feeling pretty empty. His response to me was ‘why do you coach?’”
“It gave me perspective that at the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s about creating a positive life after football for these kids by doing their best every week. We played hard last week, but we didn’t play our best.
“But as a coach I was reminded that my job is to build a culture and a program and part of that is teaching never to quit. On Friday, we didn’t quit once. Once we fix the mental mistakes that kept us from playing our best, and if we continue to play hard as we fix the problems, we can be a good football team.”
Polishing a new scheme on offense and overcoming inexperience on defense doesn’t happen overnight. Nolan noted there were a lot of miscommunication on option routes. That led to one turnover. Another was a defender getting his head on the football while making a play. The other two were just trying to make plays that didn’t happen.
“We had a mental bust somewhere on about 80 percent of our plays,” he said. “You can’t have that, but then you step back and realize it’s early and it is a new scheme.”
Defensively, the Tigers struggled with linebackers overrunning plays off Oologah’s outside zone. It’s something that comes with being aggressive and young, but they’ll need to show some improvement on that this week as Berryhill, No. 9 in Class 3A in the AP rankings this week, runs the same and has an VYPE Class 3A All-State preseason team selection in 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back Ethan Stites.
“We tended to overrun it and when that happens, it creates natural cutback lanes for the ball carrier,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to learn when to be aggressive and when not to be aggressive.”
In spite of the flaws, Nolan saw some good on defense, particularly with linebacker John Lewis. The senior tied a school record for the most solo tackles in a game last Friday night against Oologah with 15. He is tied with Justin Cates who set the record in 2016 against Broken Bow and Coleman Paterson tied it in 2020 against Hilldale.
Lewis finished with 20 total tackles, which ranks second in total tackles in a game, to Cates against Broken Bow.
“He did a good job being aggressive as well as reading his keys,” Nolan said. “For him to continue that will be fantastic.”
Kickoff Friday is 7 p.m.
