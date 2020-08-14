Grady Brame Jr. shot a 5-under 65 in the third round Friday and grabbed a three-shot lead going into the final round of the All-Pro Tour Bravado Wireless Real Okie Championship. That round concludes later this afternoon.
Brame, who led after a first-round 62 but slipped back having played a bracketed 24 holes over two days due to stoppages caused by rain delays and darkness over the first three days, had five birdies, including the two par 5s on the course on Nos. 5 and 9. He was 3-under at the turn with those putts.
There’s still six golfers with a shot at 11-under.
Blaine Hale of Dallas (66), Sebastian Saavedra of Buenos Aires (67), Jake Hendrix of Austin (67), Austin Bautista of Clearwater, Fla. (68), Kyle Pritchard of Castroville, Texas (68) and second-round leader Greg Eason of Kissimmee, Fla. (69) are in that group.
OSU ex Brendon Jelley of Tulsa and OU ex Brad Dalke of Edmond are both part of a nine-member group at 10-under. Defending champion Cory Churchman is at 9-under.
Muskogee High’s Mesa Falleur, playing as an amatuer, shot even par 70 and is at 3-under in a tie for 48th in the field of 54 that made Thursday’s cut.
The final groups tee off around 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.