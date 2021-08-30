Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through August 30. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Jenks (5)
34
1
2. Union (3)
29
3
3. Owasso
23
4
4. Broken Arrow
20
5
5. Edmond Santa Fe
12
2
Others receiving votes: Norman North 2.
Class 6A Division II
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Bixby (7)
35
1
2. Choctaw
27
2
3. B.T. Washington
18
3
4. Stillwater
16
4
5. Sand Springs
4
NR
Others receiving votes: Midwest City 3. Putnam North 1. Del City 1.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carl Albert (5)
57
1
2. McAlester
51
2
3. Collinsville (1)
50
3
4. Coweta
45
5
5. McGuinness
37
4
6. Bishop Kelley
23
6
7. Lawton Mac
22
8
8. Guthrie
16
9
9. El Reno
10
7
10. Ardmore
8
10
Others receiving votes: Piedmont 6. Sapulpa 4. Claremore 1.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Clinton (4)
58
1
2. Tuttle (1)
50
2
3. Wagoner
41
3
4. Poteau
38
7
5. Cushing (1)
32
4
6. Hilldale
30
5
7. Weatherford
26
6
8. Blanchard
16
8
9. Bethany
11
NR
10. Bristow
7
T9
(tie) Cache
7
NR
Others receiving votes: Grove 6. Ada 5. Newcastle 2. Skiatook 1.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Holland Hall (5)
59
1
2. Lincoln Christian
53
2
3. Heritage Hall (1)
50
3
4. Verdigris
30
4
5. Anadarko
26
T5
6. Kingfisher
23
T5
7. Plainview
21
9
8. Kingston
14
7
(tie) Perkins-Tryon
14
NA
10. Stigler
10
8
Others receiving votes: Seminole 7. Vinita 7. Checotah 5.Lone Grove 4. Sulphur 4. Berryhill 2. Jay 1.
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Metro Christian (6)
60
2
2. Washington
50
3
3. Beggs
39
1
4. Marlow
37
5
5. Oklahoma Christian
34
6
6. Jones
27
4
7. Millwood
19
9
7. Chandler
19
T7
(tie) Vian
19
T7
10. Eufaula
10
10
Others receiving votes: Cascia Hall 5. Adair 5. Sperry 3. Rejoice Christian School 3.
Class 1A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Pawhuska (4)
49
2
2. Cashion (1)
46
1
3. Ringling
40
3
4. Morrison
35
4
5. Gore
30
5
6. Tonkawa
16
8
7. Pawnee
15
7
8. Hooker
12
T9
9. Thomas Custer
11
6
10. Wewoka
5
NR
Others receiving votes: Mooreland 5. Colcord 3. Fairview 2. Okemah 2. Wayne 2. Woodland 1. Minco 1.
Class B
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Laverne (6)
30
1
2. Shattuck
22
2
3. Dewar
17
3
4. Davenport
8
5
(tie) Regent Prep
8
4
Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 3. Canton 1. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.
Class C
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Timberlake (2)
26
2
2. Tyrone (3)
25
1
3. Mountain View-Gotebo (1)
20
3
4. Midway
11
5
5. Buffalo
3
4
Others receiving votes: Fox 1. Maud 1. Maysville 1. Thackerville 1. Waynoka 1.
