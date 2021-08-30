 Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through August 30. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Jenks (5)

34

1

 

2. Union (3)

29

3

 

3. Owasso

23

4

 

4. Broken Arrow

20

5

 

5. Edmond Santa Fe

12

2

 

Others receiving votes: Norman North 2.

Class 6A Division II

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Bixby (7)

35

1

 

2. Choctaw

27

2

 

3. B.T. Washington

18

3

 

4. Stillwater

16

4

 

5. Sand Springs

4

NR

 

Others receiving votes: Midwest City 3. Putnam North 1. Del City 1.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Carl Albert (5)

57

1

 

2. McAlester

51

2

 

3. Collinsville (1)

50

3

 

4. Coweta

45

5

 

5. McGuinness

37

4

 

6. Bishop Kelley

23

6

 

7. Lawton Mac

22

8

 

8. Guthrie

16

9

 

9. El Reno

10

7

 

10. Ardmore

8

10

 

Others receiving votes: Piedmont 6. Sapulpa 4. Claremore 1.

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Clinton (4)

58

1

 

2. Tuttle (1)

50

2

 

3. Wagoner

41

3

 

4. Poteau

38

7

 

5. Cushing (1)

32

4

 

6. Hilldale

30

5

 

7. Weatherford

26

6

 

8. Blanchard

16

8

 

9. Bethany

11

NR

 

10. Bristow

7

T9

 

(tie) Cache

7

NR

 

Others receiving votes: Grove 6. Ada 5. Newcastle 2. Skiatook 1.

Class 3A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Holland Hall (5)

59

1

 

2. Lincoln Christian

53

2

 

3. Heritage Hall (1)

50

3

 

4. Verdigris

30

4

 

5. Anadarko

26

T5

 

6. Kingfisher

23

T5

 

7. Plainview

21

9

 

8. Kingston

14

7

 

(tie) Perkins-Tryon

14

NA

 

10. Stigler

10

8

 

Others receiving votes: Seminole 7. Vinita 7. Checotah 5.Lone Grove 4. Sulphur 4. Berryhill 2. Jay 1.

Class 2A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Metro Christian (6)

60

2

 

2. Washington

50

3

 

3. Beggs

39

1

 

4. Marlow

37

5

 

5. Oklahoma Christian

34

6

 

6. Jones

27

4

 

7. Millwood

19

9

 

7. Chandler

19

T7

 

(tie) Vian

19

T7

 

10. Eufaula

10

10

 

Others receiving votes: Cascia Hall 5. Adair 5. Sperry 3. Rejoice Christian School 3.

Class 1A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Pawhuska (4)

49

2

 

2. Cashion (1)

46

1

 

3. Ringling

40

3

 

4. Morrison

35

4

 

5. Gore

30

5

 

6. Tonkawa

16

8

 

7. Pawnee

15

7

 

8. Hooker

12

T9

 

9. Thomas Custer

11

6

 

10. Wewoka

5

NR

 

Others receiving votes: Mooreland 5. Colcord 3. Fairview 2. Okemah 2. Wayne 2. Woodland 1. Minco 1.

Class B

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Laverne (6)

30

1

 

2. Shattuck

22

2

 

3. Dewar

17

3

 

4. Davenport

8

5

 

(tie) Regent Prep

8

4

 

Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 3. Canton 1. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

Class C

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Timberlake (2)

26

2

 

2. Tyrone (3)

25

1

 

3. Mountain View-Gotebo (1)

20

3

 

4. Midway

11

5

 

5. Buffalo

3

4

 

Others receiving votes: Fox 1. Maud 1. Maysville 1. Thackerville 1. Waynoka 1.

