Oologah at 4A No. 6 Hilldale

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Webcast: Youtube through Hilldale Quarterback Club Facebook

Records: Oologah 1-1, Hilldale 2-0.

Last week: Oologah 30, Claremore 24; Hilldale 45, Checotah 0.

Last meeting: Hilldale 32, Oologah 29 (2019).

Series record: Tied, 3-3.

Notes: Hilldale has won the last two meetings. At least one team has been ranked in the previous six meetings.

 

Fort Gibson at Glenpool

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: fortgibsontigers.tv

Records: Fort Gibson 1-1, Glenpool 2-0.

Last week: Fort Gibson 52, Catoosa 21; Glenpool 27, Durant 17.

Last meeting: Fort Gibson 20, Glenpool 3 (2020).

Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 1-0.

Notes: The Tigers have scored 75 points through their first two games, the most since 2014.

 

Sperry at 4A No. 5 Wagoner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Wagonertv.com

Records: Sperry 1-1, Wagoner 1-1.

Last week: Sperry did not play; Wagoner 21, Tahlequah 7.

Last meeting: Wagoner 52, Sperry 0 (2020).

Series record: Wagoner leads, 1-0.

Notes: Home opener for the Bulldogs who have won eight straight home openers. The 34 points scored in the first two games are the fewest for a Wagoner team since 2008.

 

Checotah at 2A No. 9 Eufaula

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Checotah 0-3, Eufaula 1-1.

Last week: Hilldale 45, Checotah 0; Eufaula 30, Owasso JV 14.

Last meeting: Eufaula 19, Checotah 12 (2020).

Series record: Checotah leads, 53-49-1.

Notes: Eufaula has won the last two meetings. Checotah is 0-3 for the first time since 2007. Longest uninterrupted rivalry in Oklahoma (since 1922).

 

A No. 9 Morrison at Haskell

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Morrison 0-2; Haskell 1-1.

Last week: Kiefer 16, Morrison 14; Haskell 40, Porter 0.

Last meeting: Morrison 47, Haskell 26 (2009).

Series record: Morrison leads, 2-0.

Notes: The 47 points scored through the first two games equals last year’s six-game total for Haskell. Last week’s shutout was the first for a Haymaker defense since 2016 (45 games).

 

Chouteau at Warner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Chouteau 1-1; Warner 2-0.

Last week: Chouteau 23, Wyandotte 14; Warner 28, Henryetta 7.

Last meeting: Warner 26, Chouteau 7 (2020).

Series record: Warner leads, 13-5.

Notes: Warner is 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

 

Panama at A No. 3 Gore

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Panama 1-1; Gore 2-0.

Last week: Hackett, Ark. 46, Panama 18; Gore 48, Mounds 16.

Last meeting: Gore 34, Panama 12 (2020).

Series record: Panama leads, 16-15.

Notes: Highest AP ranking ever for a Gore team. The 99 points scored to start the season is a Pirate record, breaking the previous high of 90 in 1979.

 

Midway at Gans

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Midway 1-1, Gans 0-1.

Last week: Midway did not play; Quinton 50, Gans 0.

Last meeting: Midway 62, Gans 12 (2020).

Series record: Gans leads, 6-5.

Notes: Midway has won the last two meetings by an average score of 63-30. Midway suffered its worst regular season loss since 2017 two weeks ago against Arkoma.

 

Oaks at Webbers Falls

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Oaks 2-0, Webbers Falls 2-0.

Last week: Oaks 46, Watts 0; Webbers Falls did not play.

Last meeting: Webbers Falls 44, Oaks 14 (2020).

Series record: Oaks leads, 7-5.

Notes: Webbers Falls has started 2-0 in back to back seasons for the first time since 1998-99.

Idle: Muskogee, Porter, Porum

 

Tommy Cobb,

correspondent

