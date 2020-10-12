VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A regionals

Thursday at Jenks

Muskogee (9-18) vs. Jenks (23-8), 4:30 p.m.

Sand Springs (19-14) vs. Union (15-10, 6 p.m.

Winners, 7:30 p.m.

FASTPITCH

Class 4A state

At USA Hall of Fame Complex

Thursday's Games

G1: Hilldale vs. Cushing, 11 a.m.

G2: Lone Grove vs. Bristow, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Skiatook vs. Tecumseh, 4 p.m.

G4: Tuttle vs. Broken Bow, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

G5: Winners 1 and 2, 11 a.m.

G6: Winners 3 and 4, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday's Game

G7: Winners 5 and 6, noon

