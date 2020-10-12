VOLLEYBALL
Class 6A regionals
Thursday at Jenks
Muskogee (9-18) vs. Jenks (23-8), 4:30 p.m.
Sand Springs (19-14) vs. Union (15-10, 6 p.m.
Winners, 7:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Class 4A state
At USA Hall of Fame Complex
Thursday's Games
G1: Hilldale vs. Cushing, 11 a.m.
G2: Lone Grove vs. Bristow, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Skiatook vs. Tecumseh, 4 p.m.
G4: Tuttle vs. Broken Bow, 6:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
G5: Winners 1 and 2, 11 a.m.
G6: Winners 3 and 4, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday's Game
G7: Winners 5 and 6, noon
