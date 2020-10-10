VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A regionals

Thursday at Jenks

Muskogee (9-18) vs. Jenks (23-8), 4:30 p.m.

Sand Springs (19-14) vs. Union (15-10, 6 p.m.

Winners, 7:30 p.m.

FASTPITCH

Class 4A state

At USA Hall of Fame Complex

Hilldale, TBD

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you