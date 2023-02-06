Three area schools will hit the state pool Feb. 17-18 in Edmond having earned their spots at last weekend’s regionals at Jenks.
Already having qualified due to the number of entries well under the limit, Fort Gibson, which finished second in both girls and boys team standings to Bishop Kelley, had the highest finishes and state seeds in the girls 200-yard medley relay (Kaycie Farmer, Kassie Stach, Phoebe Colbert and Joanna Martinez) and the 400 freestyle relay (Aspen White, Addison Rouse, Farmer and Stach).
Both were second in those events at regionals but also in the top five seeds for state, the medley fourth and freestyle fifth. All three girls relays were second in regionals.
The boys 400 free relay (Jack Kolb, Zachary Bates, Ian Jorgensen and Brodey Massad was runner up at regionals, earning the fifth seed for state.
In individual events, Aspen White was fourth in a stronger east regional in the 50 freestyle, putting her in the sixth spot for state.
Oktaha will have its first swimmer at state as Mia Keeter qualified in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Checotah also got Elisabeth Ortiz making the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
In 6A, Muskogee didn’t qualify anyone for state this year, but got three personal bests at regionals. Sabrina Meinershagen went 31.41 in the 50 free and 1:09.28 in the 100 free and Wyatt Stephens was the top finisher, 22nd in the 100 back and a personal best 1:11.94. Karen Bradley stepped in as head coach after the Roughers lost a new coach over the summer due to a family move.
The following are regional results with the state seed for each in parenthesis.
GIRLS
50 freestyle
4. Aspen White, FTG, 26.83 (6)
7. Addison Rouse, FTG, 28.57 (12)
8. Joanna Martinez, FTG, 28.76 (14)
9. Mia Keeter, Oktaha, 28.80 (15)
13. Elisabeth Ortiz, Checotah, 30.77 (24)
100 freestyle
5. Aspen White, FTG, 1:00.93 (8)
8. Addison Rouse, FTG, 1:05.73 (12)
200 freestyle
3. Kassie Stach, FTG, 2:20.15 (8)
4. Shyann Gray, FTG, 2:35.45 (17)
500 freestyle
3. Kassie Stach, FTG, 6:26.63 (8)
4. Shyann Gray, FTG, 6:43.75 (12)
100 backstroke
5. Kaycie Farmer, FTG, 1:08.04 (9)
100 breaststroke
7. Mia Keeter, Oktaha, 1:28.07 (17)
8. Joanna Martinez, FTG, 1:28.42 (18)
9. Elisabeth Ortiz, Checotah, 1:29.77 (20)
10. Maggie Colbert, FTG, 1:31.63 (24)
100 butterfly
3. Phoebe Colbert, FTG, 1:11.96 (9)
6. Cloee Leas, FTG, 1:24.40 (18)
200 IM
2. Kaycie Farmer, FTG, 2:34.06 (7)
5. Kaitlyn Burris, FTG, 3:05.27 (21)
200 freestyle relay
2. Fort Gibson (Joanna Martinez, Addison Rouse, Shyann Gray, Aspen White), 1:58.10 (7)
400 freestyle relay
2. Fort Gibson (Aspen White, Addison Rouse, Kaycie Farmer, Kassie Stach), 4:10.60 (5)
200 medley relay
2. Fort Gibson (Kaycie Farmer, Kassie Stach, Phoebe Colbert, Joanna Martinez), 2:11.82 (4)
BOYS
200 freestyle
4. Brodey Massad, FTG, 2:01.39 (11)
5. Zackary Bates, FTG, 2:02.09 (12)
100 backstroke
3. Zackary Bates, FTG, 1:03.82 (7)
100 breaststroke
4. Brodey Massad, FTG, 1:07.54 (9)
100 butterfly
2. Jack Kolb, FTG, 1:00.19 (8)
4. Ian Jorgensen, FTG, 1:06.31 (15)
7. Michael Martinez, FTG, 1:15.86 (21)
200 IM
4. Jack Kolb, FTG, 2:14.82 (7)
8. Tripp Jackson, FTG, 2:35.97 (23)
200 freestyle relay
4. Fort Gibson (Michael Martinez, Luke Steele, Josh Miller, Ian Jorgensen), 1:50.80 (12)
400 freestyle relay
2. Fort Gibson (Jack Kolb, Zachary Bates, Ian Jorgensen, Brodey Massad), 3:44.66 (5)
200 medley relay
2. Fort Gibson (Zackary Bates, Brodey Massad, Jack Kolb, Ian Jorgensen), 1:53.34 (7)
