If there was a sign the Oklahoma Sooners won’t be atop the Big 12 preseason rankings, it happened Wednesday.
The conference announced its All-Big 12 preseason rankings, with only one Sooner making the cut. That’d be Michael Turk, who landed the punter spot on the defensive team. The only other Sooner on the list is Dillon Gabriel, who was named the Newcomer of the Year. It’s a big departure from last year, when the Sooners had nine players on the preseason team.
Meanwhile Oklahoma State got three named — Spencer Sanders, Collin Oliver and Jason Taylor II — all who made major contributions to the team’s head-turning ascent into the top 10 during the past season.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson highlights the team as the Offensive Player of the Year, while Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah is featured as the Defensive Player of the Year and Gabriel, the transfer from Centrla Florida.
Although OSU finished as the conference runner-up last season, the Cowboys don’t have one of the largest contingents in the 2022 preseason poll. Four teams have more honorees.
With six All-Big 12 selections, Kansas State leads the conference, indicating an expectation for improvement from their 4-5 Big 12 record in 2021. Defending conference champion Baylor has five, and Iowa State and West Virginia follow with four each.
Texas, like OSU, is represented with three players. No Texas Tech player appears on the team.
Each Cowboy honoree has a distinct story: the redshirt senior quarterback who has grown as a resilient leader, the sophomore defensive end looking to follow a breakout freshman year and the redshirt senior safety who proved himself as a starter when injuries shuffled the lineup.
The lack of OU players doesn’t come as a big shock. Eight of the nine Sooners that were named to last year’s postseason All-Big 12 team departed the team during the offseason.
OU coach Brent Venables responded to the announcement on Twitter.
“Team 128... You will get what you EARN (sic) #DirtyHardWorkInTheDark,” Venables tweeted, referring to this year’s team marking the 128th Sooner football season.
Turk finished as an All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2021 after averaging 51.2 yards on 35 punts. He recorded 20 punts of 50 yards or longer, including eight that went at least 60 yards. The former Arizona State transfer holds five of the top 14 single-game punting averages in Oklahoma history.
Gabriel is preparing for his first Big 12 season after transferring to OU from Central Florida during the offseason. The redshirt junior recorded 8,037 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 25 career starts at UCF while completing 60.7% of his passes. He also has 372 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Sanders capped his redshirt junior year with a statement game in Glendale, Arizona, navigating the Cowboys out of a 21-point deficit to defeat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. As the offensive MVP, Sanders threw for a season-best 371 yards for four touchdowns while setting his career mark of 125 rushing yards, a big way to bounce back from a four-interception Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor.
He ended the season as a first-team player on the All-Big 12 squad selected by coaches, joining Brandon Weeden as the only Cowboy quarterbacks to receive this honor. Sanders stood atop the Big 12 with 3,507 total yards of offense and 269.8 yards of total offense per game.
Oliver, a sophomore out of Edmond Santa Fe High, exploded onto the scene in 2021 as the unanimous Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and picked up multiple freshman All-American accolades. Additionally, he distinguished himself as one of three finalists for the Football Writers Association of America Freshman of the Year Award.
Although the Cowboys’ dominant defense is losing several veterans – including NFL draftees Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin Harper and Christian Holmes – Oliver is a mainstay in the defensive unit. With time to enhance his skillset and grow in the weight room, he can add to the foundation he laid last season.
Taylor, a redshirt senior safety out of Carl Albert High, entered the starting lineup in place of an injured Tre Sterling during the past season. Taylor continued to build his identity as a disruptive defender who finds ways to get his hands on the football. He grabbed two interceptions, forced one fumble and also played an instrumental role on special teams, blocking a field-goal attempt to ensure OSU’s victory at Boise State.
Taylor racked up 48 tackles, including 37 solo stops. This season, while Sterling and standout safety Kolby Harvell-Peel chase their NFL dreams, Taylor carries the increased responsibility of leading his position group at OSU.
Information in this report came from the Norman Transcript's Jesse Crittenden and Hallie Hart of the Stillwater News-Press.
