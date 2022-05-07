Ty Bliss made his statement Friday with his win in the Class 2A 3,200-meter relay.
On Saturday, he added the exclamation point.
The Gore senior finished his Class 2A state track showing at Catoosa with a win in the 1,600 relay, in 4 minutes, 38.71 seconds. He beat Austin Campbell of Sallisaw Central, the runner-up, in 4:42.35. Campbell caught him briefly on lap three running a personal-best, but Bliss regained the lead before entering the final lap.
Bliss, who was state runner-up in cross country in the fall after winning every 3,200 meet he competed in in the spring, was satisfied with his weekend.
“It was pretty much every thing I could hope for in terms of setting out to do what I wanted to do,” he said.
Bliss will head to Army at West Point and attempt to run track there by walking on.
“I don’t have to worry about a scholarship there. I’ve just got to honor my military commitment afterward to take care of costs,” he said.
Bliss was one of three from the area to get gold on Saturday.
Warner’s Gaige Maher ran a 1:59.10 to take the 800 after being part of the champion 3,200 relay on Friday for the Eagles. Bliss was fifth in that event, 2:01.98.
Maher was second until passing Hayden Stutzman of Chouteau in the final 300 meters.
“I was happy with the season, I just wanted to make the most of it and I think I did pretty good with that. I got a lot of PRs along the way,” Maher said.
He has multiple offers to run next year in college, one consisting of $34,000 in funds from a small school in Wisconsin, but he’ll instead walk on at OU.
“I’ve always wanted to go there my whole life and even if I can’t run there, I’ll still be happy with that decision,” he said.
Maher was third in the 400 in 50.83, behind Chance Wilson of Rejoice Christian, the winner in 48.68.
Oktaha’s Bekah Bunch won the 2A discus for the second consecutive year, posting a throw of 133 feet, 8 inches on her second attempt. Kinzie Bell of Crescent was second at 129-11.
Oktaha’s Ryleigh Bacon was second in the 800 in 2:23.59, edged by Elle Hoemann of Regent Prep’s 2:20.98. Hoemann also edged Warner’s Jennifer Jackson in the 400, running a 59.77 to Jackson’s 1:00.56. Oktaha’s Miley Holt was sixth in the 800, 2:25.67.
Warner was fifth in the girls 1,600 relay in 4:19.52 and sixth in the boys 1,600 relay at 3:38.54. Liam Edwards of Gore was seventh in the boys 300 hurdles., 42.57.
Class 4A at Catoosa
Hilldale’s Evan Keefe was second in the shot put at 52-1. Jeffrey Paddyaker of Cache cleared 52-8 3/4 for gold. It reversed his earlier fortunes in the discus, where he was 10th.
Wagoner’s Torri Tottress wound up fourth in the shot put at 36-5 3/4.
Two of Fort Gibson’s hurdlers reached the podium. Josh Miller was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.91.Katie Smith was sixth in the 100 hurdles in 16.33. Sydney Terry was seventh at 16.51. Madi Surber of Tuttle won in 14.52 and took the 300 hurdles with another state record, 43.08. Surber wound up with three golds, taking the 400 in 57.70. Fort Gibson’s Addy Whiteley was sixth in 1:00.25.
Whiteley also was sixth in the 800 in 2:26.59.
Also, Wagoner’s boys were sixth in the 1,600 relay in 3:29.74, six seconds behind champion Bethany in 3:23.66.
Class 3A/A, Western Heights
Checotah’s Elijah Thomas, Maddox Bridges, Sam Mullen and Rylee Campbell were fifth in the 1,600 relay in 3:33. 40. Vinita won in 3:28.40. Campbell was sixth in the 400 in 50.60 and seventh in the 800 in 2:01.18.
In Class A, Midway’s Cody Galliton was third in the 200 at 22.89, three-tenths of a second from champion Owen Duffy of Lomega, who ran a 22.59.
