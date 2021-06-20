Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.