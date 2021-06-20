Two errors along with a RBI double by Devin Qualls broke a 4-all tie in the fifth and Three Rivers managed to salvage a split on the day in the final day of the second Connors Showcase Saturday.
The American Legion Bandits went 3-1 in the showcase.
Qualls (Lincoln Christian) and Joe Glass both doubled in runs. Harley Shaffer (Oktaha) also doubled. Hunter Dearman (Oktaha) was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Darren Menes (Stigler) got the win in relief after allowing the two runs that led to the game being tied in the fourth. He struck out three, allowed two hits and walked two. The game was halted on time limit due to lack of lights.
Three Rivers got just two hits, one each by Menes and Brock Butler (Checotah) in the 8-0 loss to Elevation Sports earlier in the day.
Legion play resumes for the Bandits on Tuesday against Doenges Ford in a 6 p.m. doubleheader in Bartlesville. They’re at Fort Smith on Thursday against Sportsman at 6 p.m.
