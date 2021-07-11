Three Rivers followed a rainout on Saturday with a third win in as many contests played in the Rusty Fulps Memorial Tournament at Connors State, in the tournament honoring the memory of their one-time coach.
A 4-0 lead through two held up in a 4-3 win over Elevation Sports. Three Rivers managed the win despite being outhit 9-4 and are 21-8 on the season.
A two-run triple by Devin Qualls (Lincoln Christian) in the first made it a 2-0 game. He would score on a passed ball.
Hunter Dearman (Oktaha) was 2-for-2.
Jakob Blackwell (Oktaha) scattered seven hits and struck out seven in six innings for the win, giving up all three funs in the fourth. Chase Hudson (Lincoln Christian) worked the final inning, allowing two hits with one out before closing it out.
The area American Legion squad resumes play with a three-game run at Elk City starting Thursday.
Thursday’s Game
Three Rivers vs. Oklahoma Dirtbags, 5 p.m., Ackley Park, Elk City
Friday’s Game
Three Rivers vs. Ada Braves, 11 a.m., Ackley Park, Elk City
Saturday’s Game
Three Rivers vs. DFW Prospects, 4 p.m., Ackley Park, Elk City
