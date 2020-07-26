Three Rivers finished its season splitting four games, a pair each with the Bartlesville Indians, dropping the first game 5-4 and winning Sunday’s finale, 8-1, and Ada Braves, winning 16-9 and losing 6-2.
Three Rivers (26-9) got 17 hits in the win against Ada. Austin Mann and Brock Rodden both homered, Mann a two-run shot in a 3-for-3 game and Rodden a solo shot in a 2-for-4 outing. Bennett Henderson had the other three-hit game as every Bandit in the order had a hit. Anthony Wilson, Hayden Price and Carson Foreman combined in a six-hitter.
Three Rivers had just vie hits in the loss to Ada, which got three runs off Jon Shaffer, who started and went three innings.
Tatum White allowed just one hit in the win over the Indians, a leadoff single in the second. Harley Shafer had a two-run home run in the sixth to give the Bandits a 2-1 lead. Ridden then tripled in a run for the fourth and final run in the frame. Mann and Reid Stockman singled in runs as part of a four-run seventh.Mann was 3-for-4, Foreman and Rodden both had two hits.
In the loss to Bartlesville, a two-out walkout single off Foreman was the decider. Mann another two-run homer in a two-hit game.
Due to COVID-19, the American Legion won’t have a national playoff bracket.
