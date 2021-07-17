Oktaha’s Jakob Blackwell allowed just three hits and struck out 10 over a five-inning run-rule win for Three Rivers on Saturday in Elk City as the Bandits beat the DFW Prospects 9-0 to finish tournament play 3-0 there this weekend.
Blackwell retired nine of his first 10, allowing his first hit in the third. Meanwhile, a five-run first and a four-run fourth gave Three Rivers (24-8) all its runs.
Chase Hudson’s two-run triple sparked things in the first and Harley Shaffer (Oktaha) ripped a two-run double as part of the fourth inning outburst. Hudson (Lincoln Christian) overall was 3-for-3 and the lone Bandit with multiple hits.
