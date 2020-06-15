Three Rivers went 3-1 over the weekend in Enid to move to 9-3 on the year in American Legion baseball.
The Bandits got things going with a 3-1 win over the Enid Majors. Brock Rodden’s leadoff solo home run to right started it. Austin Mann’s fielder’s choice groundout scored Rodden in the third with the go-ahead run and Carson Foreman later scored on Ethan Sartin’s double. Sean Horstman threw four innings of two hit ball, striking out five.
The Bandits stumbled in a 4-3 loss to the Enid Plainsmen despite being outhit 8-4 in a pair of two-run innings, but came back to settle that score with a 2-1 win in the rematch. Mann’s sac fly scored Hayden Price with one out on the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. Sartin had two hits in three trips as the Bandits had collected five hits. Jon Shaffer, Anthony Wilson and Sam Replogle combined on a two-hitter. Shaffer had an unearned run off one hit in three innings to start.
Three Rivers wrapped the weekend up out west with a 14-1 win over the Bartlesville Indians — their third win against them this season.
Colby Mitchell went three innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. Andrew Merrihew had two shutout innings Mann had a solo home run in a 2-for-2, three-RBI game. Bennett Henderson, Shaffer, Mann and Rodden each added two hits. They’ve outscored the Indians 37-12 in three games.
The Bandits are at Connors State on Thursday and Friday as part of the first of two summer tournaments there. They’ll play Fort Smith at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to begin the swing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.