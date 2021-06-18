After using a pair of three-run innings to win Thursday, Three Rivers doubled down on Friday in the second day of Connors Showcase II,
And just like Thursday, it came trailing 1-0. This time, it was a 15-4 win over the Texarkana Razorbacks on the Connors State diamond.
The area American Legion squad has won three consecutive games to go to 10-5.
Hunter Dearman’s two-run double broke a 1- tie in the second. Later in the inning, Harley Schaffer’s single to right brought two more runs to cap the inning. He also had a two-run double in the sixth to cap that six-run surge.
Shaffer was 3-for-4 and matched Dearman in the latter category. His fellow Oktaha Tiger was 2-for-3. Meanwhile, Darren Manes (Stigler) finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs.
The trio combined for nine of Three Rivers’ 13 hits. The Razorbacks had 10, all scattered by Sean Horstman (Hartshorne), who struck out seven. Three of his four runs were earned.
Wyatt Hamilton (Oktaha) threw a hitless seventh to close the game.
Three Rivers, which hadn’t played a game closer than Fort Smith coming into the showcase, goes to Stigler for their final two games in the event on Saturday. They’ll take on Elevation Sports at 9 a.m. and the Dallas Tigers at 6 p.m.
The Showcase also continues at Connors State and Warner High on Saturday. The schedule:
At Connors State: TC Prospects vs. Kingston, 9 a.m.; Angels vs. TC Prospects, 11:15 a.m.; Tulsa Hooks vs. OK Select, 1:30 p.m.; Texarkana vs. Elevation Sports No. 1, 3:45 p.m.; OK Dirtbags vs. Risin 22, 6 p.m.; Warner Dingers vs. Fort Smith JR, 8:15 p.m.
At Warner HS: RV Impact 18U vs. Fort Smith Forsgren, 9 a.m.; Texarkana vs. Fort Smith Sportsman, 11:15 a.m.; RV Impact 18U vs. Risin 22, 1:30 p.m.; Fort Smith JR vs. Kingston, 3:45 p.m.; Elevation Sports No. 2 vs. RV Impact 16U, 6 p.m.; OK Select vs. RV Impact 16U, 8:15 p.m.
At Stigler HS: Three Rivers vs. Elevation Sports No. 1, 9 a.m.; Dawgs vs. Elevation Sports No. 2, 11:15 a.m.; OK Dirtbags vs. Yukon, 1:30 p.m.; Fort Smith Forsgren vs. Yukon, 3:45 p.m.; Three Rivers vs. Dallas Tigers, 6 p.m.; Fort Smith Sportsman vs. Dallas Tigers, 8:15 p.m.
