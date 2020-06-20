A 14-run first set Three Rivers on track to finish a 4-0 run at the Connors State Showcase on Saturday, beating the Ada Braves 16-0.
Three Rivers got 12 hits in the first inning, sent seven straight to the plate for hits and went 10 straight batters without an out. A three-run triple by Carson Foreman and a three-run home run by Jayce Roberts were the big blows. Jon Shaffer had a two-run triple in the inning.
In all, Three Rivers had 17 hits. Foreman was 3-for-3 with the three RIB. Roberts 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Bennett Henderson and Harly Shaffer were both 3-for-4, Henderson with three of the five RBIs between them. Jon Shaffer and Reid Stockman each adding two hits.
Sam Replogle and Hagen Earls combined on a two-hitter over five innings.
The Bandits, winners of seven straight, are 14-3 and off until a doubleheader Wednesday at Fort Smith Sportsman.
