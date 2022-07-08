Oktaha's Hunter Dearman and Hilldale's Kielton Siedlik combined on a one-hit shutout through four and Three Rivers went on to beat Fort Smith (Ark.) Sportsman 8-1 in the second game of an American Legion doubleheader on Thursday
Devin Qualls homered in a 2-for-2 game. Oktaha’s Kipton Christian also had two hits. Denver Hamilton drove in two runs.
Hamilton had three hits in the 8-6 loss in game one. Three Rivers (12-11) allowed five runs in the second and fell into a 6-1 hole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.