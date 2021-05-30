Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.