The Three Rivers Bandits opened American Legion baseball play with a 4-2 win over Bartlesville Doenges Ford on Saturday. They lost the second game, 8-5.
Sean Hortsman allowed one hit over five innings and struck out eight. Chase Hudson threw two innings of one-hit ball, giving up the two runs.
Hunter Dearman reached on an error to score a run and Harley Shaffer singled in a run in the first.
Austin Mann’s sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 3-0, then Shaffer added a run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
In game two, the Bandits trailed 8-0 in the sixth when Gabe Hamilton woke them up with a two-run double. Mann's three-run home run in the seventh made it interesting as Shaffer followed with a double to put the tying run on deck with Hamilton back up. But he grounded out for the final out of the contest.
Three Rivers faces the Oklahoma Outsiders in Enid on Sunday.
