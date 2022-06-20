Three Rivers salvaged a split of their Saturday games in the Connors Showcase.
Chance Noah homered and Oktaha’s Kip Christian was 2-for-3 in an 8-1 win over the Oklahoma Expos at Warner. Parker Whittle struck out 11 and allowed four hits.
The Bandits had five hits in the 12-2 loss to Elevation Sports of Fayetteville, Ark., and for the showcase were 3-1.
Three Rivers (10-7) faces Doenges Ford in a doubleheader Wednesday at Bartlesville starting at 6 p.m.
