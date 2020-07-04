Four unanswered runs in the late going ended a four-game win streak for Three Rivers as the Bandits lost Saturday in the 61st annual Glen Winget Tournament in Bartlesville, 9-8 to Kickapoo.
Three Rivers had a three-run third to tie the game at 5. Austin Mann’s double to center, Harley Shaffer’s single to center and Jon Shaffer’s sacrifice fly accounted for the runs.
Another three-run inning in the fifth made it an 8-5 Bandits advantage, all on the swing of Jayce Roberts’ three-run double to center.
But two errors, one by Mann at third in the fifth, and another by Roberts in the seventh, led to four unearned runs, three to tie in the fifth and the go-ahead run in the seventh, all with Carson Foreman on the mound. Foreman allowed just three hits in four innings of relief.
Mann and Foreman had two this each to lead Three Rivers offensively.
Three Rivers (19-5) plays Fort Smith Sportsman at 1 p.m. Sunday semifinal.
