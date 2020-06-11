Three Rivers moved to 6-2 on the year with a doubleheader sweep of the Bartlesville Indians in American Legion action Tuesday.
Trailing 4-3 going into the seventh of the opener, Reid Stockman singled in the tying run and then Austin Mann doubled in Stockman to push Three Rivers ahead. Harley Shaffer’s triple to right scored an insurance run. Brock Rodden led the bats going 3-for-4. Shaffer, the third Bandit pitcher of the day, got the win, going 1 2/3 innings in relief and giving up just one hit.
Three Rivers also won 17-7, outhitting Bartlesville 16-2. Mann was 3-for-3 and along with Stockman and Carson Foreman drove in three runs apiece. Stockman matched Mann with three hits. Hayden Price, Andrew Merrihew and Mann combined on a two-hitter.
The defending American Legion state champs now take on the Enid Majors at noon on Saturday, followed by the Enid Plainsmen at 2:30 p.m. and again at noon Sunday.
