It was not quite the late night the Three Rivers Bandits had on Thursday, and for that, it became a doubleheader in the strangest of ways.
Vian’s Joe Glass doubled, stole third and scored on an error in the top of the eighth inning, giving Three Rivers all it needed in a 1-0 win over Fort Smith Sportsman in the Rusty Fulps Memorial Tournament at Connors State’s Perry Keith Park. The game, which started an hour and 15 minutes past its scheduled 8:15 p.m. start, went quick due to a pitcher’s dual for seven innings with Three Rivers’ Sean Horstman outdueling his opponent, Logan Taylor.
Horstman allowed just four hits and struck out 10. The Bandits got seven hits off Taylor with Glass the lone multi-hitter, going 2-for-3.
The game followed one that ended just after 1 a.m. Friday as Jakob Blackwell of Oktaha scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the sixth and Austin Mann’s two-run single provided insurance in a four-run inning that gave Three Rivers a 9-6 win over Perfect Timing Blue.
The game had begun at 10:30 p.m., nearly two and a half hours after its scheduled start.
Three Rivers, coming off a Fourth of July Tournament championship in Bartlesville, had trailed since giving up four first-inning runs that erased a 3-0 advantage.
Mann, out of Oktaha, was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Darren Manes (Stigler) and Chase Hudson (Lincoln Christian) also had two hits.
Trey Krebbs (Wister) got the win in relief, going three innings allowing three hits and just one run, which was unearned.
Three Rivers (20-8) is back in action in the tournament tonight against Risin Darrow at 8:15 Saturday, weather permitting, then Elevation Sports 18U on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
