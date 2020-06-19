A six-run first propelled Three Rivers to its third win in as many games in the Connors State Showcase, a 9-1 win over Elevation Sports, giving the American Legion state champ Bandits the best mark so far among locals.

Austin Mann and Grant Yates had two-run doubles and two other Bandits scored on errors in that decisive first frame.

 Yates finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate. Brock Rodden and Reid Stockman also led the offense overall, each going 2-for-4.

Sean Horstman struck out six and allowed five hits over five innings as the game was decided on the run-rule.

Three Rivers is 12-3. The tournament winds up on Saturday.

Muskogee Rays are 0-2 after a 15-5 loss on Friday. Both Muskogee and also Warner had additional games.

Friday 

6 p.m.: At Warner,  Warner vs. OK Patriots (no report)

8:15 p.m.: At Connors, Mudcats vs. Rays; At Warner, Mojo 14U vs. Noah 16U.

Saturday 

9 a.m.: At Connors State, Black Sox 16U vs. Risin 22; At Warner HS, Bad Company vs. Rays;  At NSU, Fort Smith 18U vs. Noah 18U.

11:15 a.m.: At Connors, Branditos vs. Black Sox 16U; At Warner, RV Impact vs. Dallas Tigers. At NSU, Black Sox 18U vs. SL Gunter. 

1:30 p.m.: At Connors, Southern Elevation vs. Risin 22; At Warner, Extra Effort vs. Fort Smith 17U; At NSU, Three Rivers vs. Elevation Sports.

3:45 p.m.: At Connors, Dallas Tigers vs. Risin 23; At Warner, OK Patriots vs. Noah 16U; At NSU: Three Rivers vs. Ada Braves. 

6 p.m.: At Connors, Walkoff Baseball vs. Southern Elevation; At Warner,Angels vs. Stitch.

8:15 p.m.: At Connors, Risin 23 vs. Fort Smith 17U; At Warner, Warner vs. Braves.

