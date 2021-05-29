The Three Rivers Bandits opened American Legion baseball play with a 4-2 win over Bartlesville Doenges Ford on Saturday.
Sean Hortsman allowed one hit over five innings and struck out eight. Chase Hudson threw two innings of one-hit ball, giving up the two runs.
Hunter Dearman reached on an error to score a run and Harley Shaffer singled in a run in the first.
Austin Mann’s sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 3-0, then Shaffer added a run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Three Rivers played Doenges in a second game late Saturday and faces the Oklahoma Outsiders in Enid on Sunday.
