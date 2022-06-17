Jakob Blackwell struck out nine and allowed three hits in a 12-0 shutout of the Oklahoma Mudcats in action Friday in the Connors State Showcase No. 2.
The Oktaha product didn’t walk anyone.
Kipton Christian, another Oktaha guy, was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the area American Legion team. Chance Noah drove in four runs in a 2-for-2 game.
Three Rivers (9-6) faces Elevation Sports at 1:30 p.m. Saturday followed by the Oklahoma Expos at 3:45 p.m., both in the showcase at Connors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.