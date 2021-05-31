Hunter Dearman hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in a 14-run third inning and Three Rivers went on to win a pair of games Sunday in Enid, 19-0 over the Oklahoma Outsiders and later a 10-7 win over Bartlesville Doenges Ford in American Legion play.
Chase Hudson followed Dearman with a solo shot. The two had five RBIs each, Hudson going 3-for-4 and Dearman 2-for-2. The Bandits sent 16 batters to the plate in the inning.
A seven-run sixth disintegrated a 4-3 deficit against Doenges. Hudson’s walk forced in the go-ahead run, and Shaffer’s two-run double opened it up as the big blow.
Trey Krebbs allowed three hits in the shutout win.
Three Rivers is 3-1 going into Friday’s game at Fort Smith against the Bryant (Ark.) Black Sox.
