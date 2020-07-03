Three Rivers 15, Mountain Home (Ark.) Locker Room 4
Carson Foreman was 3-for-3 and drove in three runs on Friday as the American Legion Bandits went to 2-0 in the 61st annual Glen Winget Tournament in Bartlesville.
Austin Mann was 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Jayce Roberts had two hits in five trips. Jon Staffer. Ethan Sartin and Grant Yates each drove in a pair of runs. Sean Horseman allowed six hits over four innings and Tatum Waite there three shutout innings, striking out four.
Three Rivers is 19-4 heading into Saturday’s game against Kickapoo at 5 p.m.
Three Rivers 8, Oklahoma Mudcats 0
On Thursday in the tournament, Jon Shaffer allowed one hit, a single with one on in the fourth, over six innings, striking out four and walking one. He also hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth.
Staffer and Austin Mann were 2-for-3. Harley Shaffer was 2-for-4.
