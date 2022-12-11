Two Fort Gibson wrestlers and one from Warner won championships at the Chuck West Invitational in Bristow.
Blade Walden of Fort Gibson took a major decision over Iziah Tusler of Cushing at 125 pounds and teammate Jaiden Johnson won by pinfall at 1 minute 13 seconds over Brett Cornett of Inola at 144 pounds. Both Tigers are 5-0 on the year.
Also Cole Mayfield of Warner won by technical fall at 4:48 of his championship match at 150 pounds against Ethan Peterson of Sapulpa. Mayfield is 13-0.
Among others, Colt Horlick of Fort Gibson was third at 108 and Kyle Rye was third for the Tigers at 190 pounds.
