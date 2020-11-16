FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) makes a pass during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, file photo. A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he'll play alongside one of the league's most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker. The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the league.