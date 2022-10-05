Jaden Hardy scored 21 points, Christian Wood finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Dallas used a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Oklahoma City 98-96 in an NBA exhibition game at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Dwight Powell finished with 13 points and five rebounds for the Mavericks in their opening game of the preseason.
Josh Giddey led the Thunder with 13 points, shooting 6 for 10. Rookie Jalen Williams, the 12th overall pick out of Santa Clara, finished with 10 points.
The Thunder are 1-1. It was Dallas’ opener.
Oklahoma City trailed 53-52 at the half and led 75-73 heading to the fourth. Christian Wood’s two with 1:02 to play in the period made it 75-70, but Theo Pinson’s 3 got the Mavs within two with 12 minutes to play.
It was tied as late as 3:34 to play when Hardy sane a two for a 90-88 Mavs’ lead they would not relinquish. Hardy’s 3 with 1:09 left in the contest stretched Dallas’ lead to 98-91.
Also for the Thunder, Eugene Omoruyi had 9 and Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokesevski and Tre Mann had 8.
The Thunder shift to an international opponent when they face Australia’s Adelaide 36ers on Thursday in Oklahoma City. Tip is 7 p.m. and can be seen on the Thunder app.
