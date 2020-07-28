Oklahoma City heads back to regular season business on Saturday against Utah.
So far in the Disney World bubble in Orlando, they’re perfect.
The Thunder won their third of three exhibition games, 131-120 over Portland. on Tuesday.
OKC had a 30-point first quarter and 85 points off the bench, led by rookie Darius Bazley. They hit the century mark on Abdel Nader’s 3-pointer with :42 left in the third, making the score 100-78. The Thunder’s biggest lead was 24, twice.
Bazley had 20 points on 7-of-15 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Hamidou Diallo was 7-of-9 on the game with 16 points, Dennis Schroeder had 14 points, Luguentz Dort had 13 points, Nader 11 and Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Mike Muscala with 10 each.
The Thunder were 46-of-89 51.7 (46-of-89) on field goals and 50 percent (20-of-40) from 3 point range.
OKC, 40-24 and in fifth place in the Western Conference, will resume regular season play on Saturday against Utah (41-23) in a 2:30 p.m. tipoff on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
